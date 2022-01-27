Former Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Blount testifies in his involuntary manslaughter trial

Former Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Blount took the stand in his involuntary manslaughter trial on Thursday, defending his actions during a 2019 traffic stop involving a Bloomfield man who died after a confrontation with Blount.

Blount told Sonoma County Superior Court jurors that his decision to approach the vehicle soon after arriving on scene was based on information and circumstances from that morning, Nov. 27, 2019. He said he believed his fellow law enforcement officers were pursuing an armed carjacker.

“I think I de-escalated the situation,” said Blount, who is Sonoma County’s first law enforcement official to be tried in an on-duty in-custody death.

The former sheriff’s deputy acknowledged that he tried to pull David Ward from his car, which Ward had reported stolen days earlier. He’d failed to alert authorities that he’d found the vehicle himself. And, when law enforcement personnel attempted to stop him, believing they were stopping a car thief, officials said, Ward sped away and wasn’t stopped until another deputy rammed Ward’s car, which was not far from his Bloomfield home.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/az807R-35Vg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Blount’s decision to approach the car, Blount told jurors, was motivated by his concern for the safety of a fellow deputy at the scene and the lack of cooperation from the 52-year-old driver, Ward.

A more than 19-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, Blount faces up to six years in prison if convicted. He is charged with two felonies: involuntary manslaughter and assault by a public officer.

A month after Ward’s death, Sheriff Mark Essick began termination proceedings against Blount, but Blount retired before the process was complete.

The other deputy involved, Jason Little, wasn’t charged. He was placed on standard paid administrative leave during the investigation and has since returned to full duty.

Deputy District Attorney Robert Waner and his co-counsel Deputy District Attorney Robert Rasp have argued that Blount’s actions during the incident were an inexcusable departure from what a reasonable officer would have done.

Earlier this month, a Marin County Coroner’s official testified Ward died due to a physical confrontation with law enforcement and that his injuries were caused by blunt impacts, electrical shock from a stun gun and a now-banned neck hold used by Blount.

The medical official added that Ward’s poor health, including chronic use of methamphetamine and heart and lung disease also played a role in his death.

Ward reported his car stolen, but never told authorities that it had been recovered.

Little spotted the vehicle and began following it before a pursuit ensued.

Information about the theft trickled in as Blount responded to assist, including reports that the carjacking may have involved a .38-millimeter revolver. That, coupled with the driver’s evasiveness, according to Blount, increased his concern.

“It added more confirmation to me (that) all the information we had received was correct,” he testified Thursday.

Little had already stopped the vehicle when Blount arrived at the scene, but Blount said he remained concerned that the driver might have been armed with a gun.

At one point, Blount told jurors, he saw the driver raise his hands and he was not holding a gun. Blount said he saw that as an opportunity to approach the vehicle so he could keep a closer eye on the driver.

“Once I got to the window, the danger I was facing was greatly reduced,” he said.

Blount added, “Even a hardened criminal would know he lost that advantage and I’m on top of him and know what he’s doing.”

The former sheriff’s deputy said it was clear Ward could hear him, but he still refused to cooperate and questioned why Blount was harassing him. Blount said suspects often ask that question to buy themselves time when approached by law enforcement.

Still concerned a gun could be in the vehicle, Blount told jurors he grabbed Ward and tried to separate him from any weapon.

“He’s arrestable and he’s not complying, so I’m going to put my hands on him and arrest him,” Blount said, adding it’s not the first time he’s resorted to that method.

He said his gun was put away and he had no intention of shooting Ward, who still refused to cooperate even when Little began to assist. That’s when Blount said he felt an “intense pain” in his forearm.

“My first thought was I was stabbed in my arm, then I realized he was biting me,” Blount said.

He used his knees and elbow to subdue Ward, who was halfway out of his car window before he began to move back into his vehicle. The farther he got into the car, Blount said, the more dangerous Ward could be if he had a gun or decided to use the car as a weapon.

It was at this point, Blount said, that he placed Ward in a neck hold and applied pressure for about 10 seconds. Little deployed a stun gun, he added.

Ward was later pronounced dead.

Waner, who cross-examined Blount for the prosecution, pressed the former deputy about his training to illustrate that he had deviated from Sheriff’s Office protocol.

He emphasized that Blount’s decision to approach the car, meant he moved into the line of fire of his fellow deputy and two Sebastopol police officers who were assisting. Blount’s actions, Waner said, forced them to move and get closer to someone believed to be armed.

“At five seconds — 10 seconds on scene — you, yourself, elected to assume command of this stop and walk right up to the window,” Waner said.

He later added, “Because of your unspoken plan, we now have three officers within feet of Ward.”

Closing arguments will likely take place on Friday.