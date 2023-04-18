Former Sonoma woman ‘doubled down’ on fake kidnapping attempt, prosecutor says

A former city of Sonoma woman “doubled down” on her claims of an attempted kidnapping, which investigators later found never happened, just to boost her social media brand, a Sonoma County prosecutor told jurors Tuesday.

The allegation opened the trial of Katie Sorensen, the so-called social media influencer whose tale went viral in December 2020 after she shared it in an Instagram video.

After investigators concluded the story was fabricated, Sorensen was charged in April 2021 with three misdemeanor counts of making a false report of a crime.

The prosecution and defense delivered their opening statements Tuesday morning before a jury of eight men and four women, who are expected to hear testimony over at least two days. Two men and a woman make up the small group of alternate jurors.

Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Robert Waner advised jurors that he’ll present testimony and video footage proving Sorensen committed a crime when she reported the attempted kidnapping on Dec. 7, 2020 at a Michaels craft supply store in Petaluma.

“It was absolutely a false report. Never happened,” Waner said, as Sorensen sat quietly a short distance away. A group of about 10 of her friends and family members were in attendance Tuesday morning.

Sorensen’s defense attorney, Charles Dresow, countered that the incident occurred while people were experiencing a “higher-level of paranoia” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged jurors to acquit his client.

“When Miss Sorensen made those reports, she did not know them to be false,” Dresow said.

The trial is being overseen by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Laura Passaglia.

If convicted, Sorensen could be sentenced to as much as six months in jail for each count or a maximum of 18 months in jail.

She is accused of falsely reporting that a man and woman tried to kidnap her 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter at the Michaels store on North McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma.

Sorensen claimed the couple followed them while inside the store and could be overheard making comments about Sorensen’s children.

She told authorities they followed her outside, where they were joined by someone in a white van. Sorensen told investigators they left after she called out to two other people nearby.

The prosecution played the 10-minute 911 call Sorensen made after leaving Michaels.

She tells a dispatcher about the three people and the van before being advised to go to the Petaluma Police Department for a formal interview.

She was interviewed by Petaluma police Officer Brendan McGovern, who testified Tuesday that Sorensen appeared calm during their conversation.

“She seemed not necessarily angry or scared,” McGovern told jurors.

The prosecution showed McGovern’s body-camera footage of their interview, which took place on Dec. 7, 2020. It shows a calm exchange between McGovern and Sorensen, who at times chuckled and giggled.

During the conversation, McGovern called the incident “bizarre” but advised Sorensen he was not sure her story qualified as attempted kidnapping.

About a week after the interview, Sorensen posted her Instagram video and it attracted more than 4 million views in less than 24 hours. It got her “tens of thousands of followers,” according to court documents.

Investigators emphasized that the video included details not presented to police when Sorensen first reported the incident. They specifically reference her comment that the couple tried to grab her son’s stroller.

Court documents indicate Sorensen provided more elaborate details with each subsequent interview.

During a follow-up interview, police presented Sorensen with a Dec. 7, 2020 surveillance photo of the couple she had accused of trying to take her children.

According to court documents, she verified they were the people from the store even when she was told the photo would be circulated in an effort to find them in connection with an alleged crime.

The couple who had initially been accused by Sorenson learned of the allegations after police circulated surveillance footage of them in the hopes of finding them.

Police later announced that Sorensen’s claims were without merit and cleared the couple of any alleged wrongdoing.

Investigators said the video footage did not depict the scenario described by Sorensen. Waner also told jurors they will see footage that — despite staff’s and customers’ efforts to social distance — appears to show just another day at the store.

“That’s it. That’s what happened in the store,” he said.

