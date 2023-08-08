In our industry, being able to tell a story with creativity is a rare feat. As journalists, we can crank out a story with the facts and call it a day. But the really great journalists are those who take readers on journeys.

It can take years of mastering the craft to be able to stretch those confines of a news or feature or investigative story with descriptive language, creative sentence structure or storytelling skills. Yet, all three of those abilities are strongpoints in Brad Butterfield's writing.

Butterfield, a former SRJC student enrolled this fall at CSU Humboldt, shows strong promise as a journalist and will undoubtedly succeed on his chosen career path. He possesses a tenacity for writing that illuminates itself through the myriad topics he covers in his community, from fishing boats and law enforcement to diving into the realities of being homeless. In his thoughtfully descriptive writing, he owns the ability to not just take the reader into his community, but to truly make them care about the people and places in his story; this shows true promise as a journalist.

His voice is witty, caring and bold, asking questions of the world that are necessary for continuing progress. It is a voice any community would be lucky to have in its service. We are honored to award Brad Butterfield the Gaye LeBaron Writing Scholarship for 2023.

The Gaye LeBaron Writing Scholarship Panel was Anthony Borders, Amie Windsor and Chris Smith.

Gaye LeBaron is a beloved and respected writer, historian, journalist, and community voice in Sonoma County. She penned more than 8,000 columns on local history for The Santa Rosa Press Democrat during her six decades with the paper and wrote two books on the history of Santa Rosa. The Press Democrat Journalism Trust awards a $5,000 scholarship in her honor to current or recently transferred Santa Rosa Junior College students who plan to pursue a career in writing.