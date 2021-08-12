No bail for former SSU lecturer accused of arson ‘spree’ near Dixie fire

A former Sonoma State University lecturer accused of setting fires near the devastating Dixie fire in Northern California appeared in federal court Wednesday where he was denied bail and declared “a flight risk and a danger to the community,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities believe Gary Maynard, 47, started fires in the Lassen and Trinity national forests, which is why he appeared in federal court. He has been charged with willfully setting the Aug. 7 Ranch fire in Lassen County, which burned less than an acre inside the Lassen National Forest in Susanville, Calif.

Maynard, who denied starting any fires when questioned by an investigator, hasn’t been linked to the Dixie fire.

He’s scheduled to have a preliminary examination on Aug. 24 in Sacramento where he is being held at a county jail.

The hearing could serve as an arraignment or be an opportunity for a judge to review the case and determine another court date, said Lauren Horwood, a public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

She added Wednesday that it’s too early in the investigation to explain Maynard’s motives or what he was trying to accomplish, including whether he was trying to endanger firefighters battling the Dixie fire.

Considered California’s largest single wildfire to date, the Dixie fire has scorched about 505,000 acres in the Plumas and Lassen national forests and across Plumas, Butte, Lassen and Tehama counties since it began July 13. It has destroyed more than 1,100 structures, according to Cal Fire officials.

An SSU spokeswoman said Wednesday that Maynard was contracted to fill in for an employee on leave during the fall 2020 semester.

He taught two seminars in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice titled “Seminar in Research Methods” and “Seminar in Criminology,” said Julia Gonzalez, assistant vice president for Strategic Communications at SSU.

According to an Aug. 2020 campus newsletter announcing his arrival, Maynard has master's degrees in political science, theater arts and sociology. He also has a doctorate in sociology. His expertise focused on deviance and crime, environmental sociology, social psychology and the sociology of drug abuse and alcoholism.

Maynard also taught at Santa Clara University and other colleges, but according to a U.S. District Court detention memorandum, the San Jose man “appears to have difficulty holding a teaching job at various universities at which he has taught.”

According to an archived teacher profile page on the SSU website, he taught at the university level for 19 years, 14 of those years were full-time.

A Columbus, Ohio native, Maynard has an undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University, and master’s degrees and a doctorate from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Stony Brook University.

As of Wednesday, his profile was removed from the SSU faculty website.

The allegations against him

Maynard was arrested Aug. 7 following an investigation that began July 20 and involved a tracking device that a U.S. Forest Service agent placed under his car following a brief stop by Susanville police on Aug. 3, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, investigators first encountered Maynard on July 20 while looking into the cause of the Cascade fire, which burnt up to 200 square feet on the western slopes of Mount Shasta.

They discovered Maynard trying to remove a black 2012 Kia Soul that was stuck on a rock about 150 to 200 yards from where the fire began.

Officials later determined that he may be linked to six small fires since July 6.

Using the tracking device to follow Maynard’s movements, officials noted “it appeared that Maynard was in the midst of an arson-setting spree,” according to the complaint.

Authorities are also investigating Maynard’s mental state, following behavior dating back to at least October when police in San Jose, where Maynard lived, were contacted by a concerned citizen.

"This concerned citizen told officers that Maynard had told her he was suffering from anxiety, depression, split personality, and that he wanted to kill himself," the complaint stated. "This concerned citizen said that Maynard had moved out and was possibly living somewhere out of his vehicle."

The complaint added, "Maynard denied setting any fires and, at one point, stated that if the agents were going to accuse him of starting fires that he would defend himself in court“ and that, after being jailed, he "became enraged and began kicking the jail cell door."

