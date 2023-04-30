Former Stanford preschool teacher arrested in murder of San Jose man

A now-former preschool teacher was arrested Wednesday on Stanford University’s campus in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old San Jose man.

Diana Ornelas of Santa Clara was one of two suspects arrested in the shooting death of Oliver Waterfall, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s office. Dennis Novoa, 27, of San Jose was also arrested.

Stanford spokesperson Luisa Rapport told the Stanford Daily that Ornelas, 22, was employed by the Children’s Center of the Stanford Community (CCSC), a nonprofit childcare center for Stanford faculty, students and staff, at the time of her arrest. She has since been terminated from her position, Rapport said, adding that the alleged crime did not have any connection to the campus community.

Waterfall’s body was found on April 11 down a hillside off Highway 9 near mile marker 3.56 in Santa Cruz County. An autopsy determined Waterfall died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide.

Both Ornelas and Novoa were known to the victim, authorities said, and the killing is believed to be personal in nature.

Ornelas was arrested by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Stanford University Department of Public Safety, The Daily reported.

Ornelas and Novoa are expected to appear in court on May 17 for their arraignment.