Former TV anchor Frank Somerville faces 2 DUI charges after car crash in 2021

Apr. 7 — Following a car crash late last December, embattled Bay Area reporter Frank Somerville now faces two DUI charges.

As first reported by the Mercury News on Thursday, the venerated KTVU broadcaster faces two misdemeanor charges from the Alameda County District Attorney's Office — one for driving under the influence of alcohol and a second for driving with a blood alcohol level of over 0.08% — with potentially enhanced penalties because his BAC was over 0.15%.

The collision took place near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Broadway Street just after 7:45 p.m. Dec. 31, 2021, Oakland police said at the time. Somerville, driving a 2014 Porsche 911, rear-ended a silver Audi. The driver of the Audi stepped out before Somerville pushed the vehicle across the intersection with his car before ramming it into a light pole, according to documents provided to SFGATE by the district attorney's office.

Somerville displayed symptoms of driving under the influence of alcohol, with bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and "odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person." After a field sobriety test showed signs of "impairment," the documents said, two separate breathalyzer tests found that Somerville had blood alcohol levels of 0.239% and 0.219%.

Somerville was hospitalized shortly after the incident and was booked at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

The longtime news anchor faced a rocky 2021. In a May broadcast of KTVU's 10 p.m. news program, Somerville was recorded slurring his words — and abruptly left midbroadcast with no explanation. A KTVU spokesperson later explained that he left the air to "focus on his health."

He returned in August, but a month after, was suspended permanently following turmoil over the coverage of Gabby Petito, the missing van-lifer who was killed by her fiance Brian Laundrie in September.

Somerville has a Black daughter and wanted to add a note at the end of any news story on Petito about the rates of domestic violence for Black women in America. The request was denied by KTVU news director Amber Eikel, who called the tagline inappropriate, a source told SFGATE in September, leading to criticism from the Oakland chapter of the NAACP.

Since his departure from KTVU, he has steadily posted videos on Instagram featuring an assortment of commentary. His last video was published March 31, voicing his perspective on the Will Smith slap at the Oscars and recounting an incident in which his wife's boss repeatedly harassed her. "When I saw Will Smith stand up for his wife, it reminded me of what I didn't do 30 years ago," he says in the video.

Somerville's next hearing will take place May 6. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.