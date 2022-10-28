Former UN employee sentenced to 15 years in sexual assaults of women

A former United Nations employee who raped at least 13 women was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison by a Manhattan federal judge who said the defendant had given his victims drugs to cloud their memories of the assaults.

The defendant, Karim Elkorany, 39, committed some of the crimes while he was working for the U.N. over about five years until 2018, and others while he held earlier posts, including as a State Department contractor.

In all, his crimes stretched over 17 years, and occurred in Iraq, Egypt, the United States and other countries, federal prosecutors said.

In May, Elkorany pleaded guilty to an assault count and a count of lying to FBI agents, charges that related to the drugging and raping of two of his victims. As part of a plea agreement with the government, he also admitted to sexually assaulting a total of 13 women and drugging six additional victims, the government said.

“This is not a ‘he said, she said’ case,” Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald of U.S. District Court said before imposing the sentence. “This is all based on admitted conduct.”

The government also revealed the case of another victim after Elkorany had pleaded guilty.

The judge opened the proceeding by inviting victims, many who had already submitted written statements, to address the court. They had been his friends, his acquaintances, people he got to know in various jobs. Nine women, some speaking from a lectern and others calling in by phone and heard from a speaker, described pain, betrayal and fragmented memories.

The testimony was occasionally punctuated by quiet crying and the crinkle of tissue packets passed between victims, who sat together.

The women spoke of careers derailed, relationships ruined and lives damaged. Many were diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. They described years of nightmares, panic attacks in restaurant bathrooms and pain and frustration as the judicial process dragged on.

“By drugging me, Elkorany ensured that only he has the full knowledge of the depth and depravity of his crime,” one woman, a journalist who was identified only as Victim-1, said in court. “I will never know the details of what happened to me on the worst night of my life. He will always have that, and I will always have an emptiness that my mind fills with blame and shame.”

According to government court filings, Victim-1 had dinner with Elkorany in a restaurant in Iraq in November 2016, and when she left the table briefly during dinner, Elkorany added drugs to her drink. After finishing the drink, she had only “brief flashes of memory from the rest of the night,” prosecutors said. Elkorany took her, in a compromised state and without her consent, in his U.N.-marked car, to his apartment where he raped her while she was unconscious from the drugs he had surreptitiously given her.

“This was not fleeting conduct,” a federal prosecutor, Lara Pomerantz, told the judge. “It was what he did over and over.”

After Victim-1 reported the attack to the U.N. in 2016, the organization began an investigation and later passed the case to the FBI, according to the authorities.

The office of Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, in urging the judge to impose the maximum 15-year sentence, said in a memorandum that many of Elkorany’s victims “have been left trying to piece together what happened for years — and still do not know all details,” including precisely what drugs he used.

A federal indictment said Elkorany, a U.S. citizen, worked for the U.N. in Iraq, initially for UNICEF and later as a communications specialist. The government noted that Elkorany had committed some of his crimes in countries where he knew his victims would be hesitant to contact local law enforcement — “assuming they could even figure out what happened to them.”

Elkorany’s lawyers, saying their client suffers from long-term mental health problems, had asked the judge to sentence him to no more than 41 months in prison.

Throughout the solemn court session, which lasted nearly three hours, Elkorany remained largely impassive, occasionally meeting the eyes of the women who addressed him but mostly staring down.

Before the sentence was imposed, he spoke haltingly. “I am deeply, deeply sorry for the pain I’ve caused,” he said. “My actions will follow me for the rest of my life, as they should.”

Prosecutors said that a court-authorized search of Elkorany’s email account showed that he used email and Google chat to speak with friends “about using and obtaining drugs, such as Xanax and Valium, and/or using drugs to incapacitate women.”

“He made sure that his victims were incapable of defending themselves,” the prosecutors wrote. “He made sure that his victims could not recall the rapes. He lied to his victims about the rapes, sometimes shaming them and making them feel like what happened was their fault.”

Buchwald said Elkorany “gaslighted them about what had happened by manipulating their memories of the events.”

“He told one victim that her blackouts were due to job-related stress,” the judge said. “He told another that she had simply drunk too much and he told another and perhaps more than one that nothing had happened.”

Each victim who spoke revealed a litany of horrors, some details of which other victims were hearing for the first time, such as Elkorany’s pattern of taking pictures of the women while they were unconscious. One speaker who appeared in court revealed her own family didn’t know she was there.

There were also fleeting moments of tenderness and solidarity: one woman reassuringly touching another’s shoulder after her grueling testimony; a long embrace between two women as they swapped places at the podium.