A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on the afternoon of Nov. 4 was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.

Social workers patrolling the park noticed Cary lying in a ripped tent at about 2 p.m. and called the Berkeley Fire Department, said Sgt. Patrick O'Donnell with the UC Berkeley Police Department. Firefighters declared Cary dead at the scene, police said.

"We went around the park and asked everyone what they saw," O'Donnell said. "Some said the last time they saw him alive was midnight."

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but O'Donnell said foul play is not suspected. "There were some things that pointed to a drug overdose," he said.

Cary was born in New Jersey and grew up in Marlboro, New York, a small town about 80 miles outside New York City, according to an obituary posted on Legacy. He graduated from Marlboro High School in 2009 and earned a bachelor's degree in physics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the obituary said.

He attended UC Davis from fall 2013 through spring 2020, a university spokesperson told SFGATE. Cary was awarded a master's in physics in fall 2014 and was working on his doctorate.

"Tyler was a great student — hard-working, creative, fun," UC Davis professor Richard Scalettar told Berkeleyside.

Cary struggled with addiction and mental health issues in recent years, his family said in the obituary. After leaving Davis, Cary moved to Santa Cruz and then Berkeley, where he often camped at People's Park; family and friends made several attempts to get Cary help and bring him home, Berkeleyside reported.

Cary was not only a scholar but also enjoyed running, playing saxophone, going on family vacations and seeing stand-up comedy.

"Tyler's warm smile and easy laugh will stay in our hearts forever," his family said in the obituary.

Tyler is survived by his parents, two brothers and maternal and paternal grandparents, the obituary said. "This is just so heartbreaking," a commenter wrote on Legacy. "Such a beautiful boy, I will always remember Tyler as the sweet and savvy little boy.... Whether it was building intricate structures with blocks or creating scenarios for he and his brothers to reenact during playtime. Always a mother hen to his little brothers."