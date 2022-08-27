Former Ukiah sergeant to be sentenced Tuesday, says he’s ‘truly sorry’

A former Ukiah police sergeant, who pleaded no contest to lesser charges in a rape and sexual assault case, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon after proceedings were suddenly called off Wednesday.

Proceedings for Kevin Murray are scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday in Mendocino County Superior Court in Ukiah, records show. They will be overseen by Judge Ann Moorman.

Murray, 38, was arrested in January 2021 and charged with burglary, sexual battery, drug possession, rape and oral copulation stemming from a series of incidents that date back to 2014.

He pleaded no contest in July to one count each of witness intimidation and false imprisonment and was initially scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. He faces 24 months of probation, though records show probation officials are recommending a suspended sentence of 12 months.

In a letter dated Aug. 11, but publicly released last week, Murray asked Moorman to grant him probation so he may be allowed to spend more time with family and attend trade school.

“I have had an opportunity to evaluate the things that are important to me. I have also had an opportunity to reflect upon the poor choices that I have made,” Murray wrote. “I am truly sorry for the pain that I have caused.”

Murray had been with the Ukiah Police Department for about 10 years. He started as a patrol officer and was promoted to sergeant in April 2020.

On Nov. 25, 2020, he was on duty when he unlawfully gained access to an occupied room at Super 8 motel on South Orchard Avenue in Ukiah, according to a criminal complaint.

According to a trial brief, the victim was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Murray and he later drove her to the motel. He asked for her room number, was given a different one and returned upset that she lied to him, according to the document.

He took a room key, returned later and forced his way into the barricaded motel room, according to the document.

Murray was accused of forcing the victim in the room to touch his penis against her will and using his authority as a police sergeant to violate her civil rights, according to the complaint.

An investigation into that incident led to officials finding 3.3 grams of methamphetamine in Murray’s work locker, according to court records.

The oral copulation allegedly occurred in April 2014, and the false imprisonment and rape allegations were from an incident that occurred between June and July 2014.

The trial brief indicates Murray visited a family friend mourning the loss of her dog that April and he tried to touch her breast. The frightened victim agreed to perform oral sex on him if he left after.

Months later, Murray returned to the home while under the influence of alcohol, according to records. He was accused of forcing her into a bedroom and raping her. He fled after the victim’s son came home but returned for a knife and gun he left behind.

Ahead of last week’s sentencing hearing, a small number of people gathered outside the courthouse to protest Murray’s plea deal.

In his letter to Moorman, Murray said he’s struggling with mental health and is attending therapy, taking medications and wants to be a better father and husband.

“Supervised probation would allow me this opportunity and assist in keeping me accountable to these goals,” he wrote.

