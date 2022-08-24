Former Ukiah sergeant’s sentencing delayed as protesters decry plea deal

A small group of protesters rallied ahead of a former Ukiah police sergeant’s sentencing Wednesday to decry the plea deal reached in his rape and assault case.

They stood outside the Mendocino County courthouse in Ukiah holding signs demanding a full trial and heavy sentencing for Kevin Murray, who was arrested in January 2021 and remains out of custody.

“(Police) are supposed to make people feel safe in their community and they don’t feel safe here,” said Willits resident Shelly Gibson, 50, who was among the three or four protesters gathered just before lunchtime.

Murray, 38, had been charged with burglary, sexual battery, drug possession, rape and oral copulation stemming from a series of incidents that date back to 2014.

He pleaded no contest in July to one count each of witness intimidation and false imprisonment and was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. His attorney told The Press Democrat in July that Murray would likely be sentenced to 24 months of probation as part of his plea deal with the prosecution.

Sentencing was delayed, though, and is to be rescheduled for a date to be determined, according to superior court staff. It wasn’t immediately clear why the hearing was pushed back.

Murray had been with the Ukiah Police Department for about 10 years. He started as a patrol officer and was promoted to sergeant in April 2020.

On Nov. 25, 2020, he was on duty when he unlawfully gained access to an occupied room at Super 8 motel on South Orchard Avenue in Ukiah, according to a criminal complaint.

He was accused of forcing a woman in the room to touch his penis against her will and using his authority as a police sergeant to violate her civil rights, according to the complaint.

The drug possession and witness intimidation charges pertain to a Dec. 1, 2020, incident.

The oral copulation allegedly occurred in April 2014 and the false imprisonment and alleged rape were from an incident that occurred between June and July 2014. He was armed with a gun during that incident, according to the complaint.

Murray is named in a civil lawsuit involving a former Ukiah police officer who accused him of sexual assault and the police department of harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Another civil suit involved the use of excessive force during a 2018 911 call that left a Ukiah man with four broken ribs, a punctured lung and other injuries.That suit was settled last year, Ukiah city staff said.

Letty Cacchiola, an area resident, learned of Murray’s case this week and was compelled to join the protest. She said her foster father raped her several times over the years and she’s determined to get predators off the street.

Cacchiola said she was angered about Murray’s case.

“It pissed me off. He was a sergeant, someone who was supposed to protect someone,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi