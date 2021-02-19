Former Vella cheesemaker Charley Malkassian dies at 62

Sonoma lost an original last week. Charley Malkassian, former cheesemaker at Vella Cheese and a music enthusiast – in fact, to hear his wife Kit Schmidt tell it, an enthusiast about just about everything – died suddenly on Monday morning, Feb. 8.

“He thought he had a pinched nerve, a pain in his scapula,” said Schmidt, speaking from their shared home in the Boyes Hot Springs neighborhood and remembering the morning they both woke up early. “He took a hot soak, had some ibuprofen, and went back to bed… He was a very stoic man, and very fit. He was only 62.”

For the past year, while the pandemic kept people close to home, Malkassian enjoyed his early retirement after 40 years at Vella Cheese, which he left at the end of April, 2020. He began working there in 1980, when he was 21. “My grandfather was looking for a plant worker, and Charley walked in and applied,” said Chickie Vella. Tom Vella started the cheese-making business in the 1930s, and moved it to their current Second Street East location in 1969.

It turned out to be the last job Malkassian ever had. Over time he learned the craft of making cheese and by the mid-1980s had become head cheesemaker, a role that second-generation owner Ig Vella seemed to be OK with. As fellow cheesehead Ari Weinzweig told Sheana Davis, “If Ig trusted Charley to make the cheese, then he must have been both an awesome human being and an excellent cheesemaker!”

Malkassian helped develop and produce some of Vella’s most iconic and coveted labels, including the Dry Jack, Asiago and Mezzo Secco. He won Best of Class at the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association for his Dry Monterey Jack Cheese in 1994 and 1995, as well as at the 1995 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest.

“He was very helpful to me as I grew into my career making cheese,” said Sheana Davis of Sonoma’s Epicurean Connection. “He always greeted our guests with a smile and gentlemanly handshake, and I cannot remember how many cheesemakers we would take to visit him just to say hello.”

In a post for cheeseprofessor.com, Davis writes, “He was the only cheesemaker to have worked with four generations of the Vella family and was deeply involved in developing new cheeses until his retirement in 2020.”

Jeff Catrambone, who succeeded him as lead cheesemaker, started working at Vella in 1998, and followed his brother into making cheese in 2001. “I’ve always called him Chuck, he was always part of my family. He was very empathetic, just a good guy, very humble.”

Catrambone recalls that, however hard they worked for the six or seven hours it took to turn a vat of pasteurized milk, culture and coagulant into cheese, it was always fun. “We had that chemistry back there. We’d be exhausted from working but we’d be laughing the entire day. He just made the work environment better.”

But there was a side to Malkassian that, while not exactly antithetical to cheesemaking, bespoke another facet of his personality. A Creekside grad, in the 1970s he hung out with Darrel Wojick, who became the local embodiment of Oi!, a renegade core of punk rock, and a label called Red Star Records based in Glen Ellen. They released singles by the Slags and The Burdens, which at one time included Wojick in its ranks.

Wojick, still the lead singer of a robust Alameda punk band called Harrington Saints, told Schmidt, “I thought the world of him! What a spectacular human being… if you wanted to do something that you found difficult, Chuck was the first one to tell you you could do it. Just go for it.”

Cheesemonger and author Gordon Edgar told Davis, "Charley was one of the first cheesemakers I met after becoming a buyer. It took about five minutes to realize that we had been at some of the same punk shows in Sonoma County in the '80s and '90s. I never felt so welcomed to the cheese community because I realized I wasn't the only cheese punk!”

Malkassian’s love of music persisted, and many in town recognized him from his almost-steady presence at the Tuesday farmers market performances and other local clubs, where he was loudly supportive of the musicians – Sonoma Sound Syndicate, Acoustic Soul, Jon Williams, Peace of G and many others. “Charley didn’t just have friends, he had bands,” some would say.

In fact it was music that brought Kit and Charley together. “I was walking on the Plaza with the Vox Populi singing group, and a friend introduced me to Charley – he was going to trivial pursuit night at Murphy’s Pub,” remembers Schmidt.

“The first thing I noticed was what a beautiful smile he had. After that I just started seeing him around town, all the time – he thought I was stalking him!” Schmidt laughs. “But no, it was just chemistry.”