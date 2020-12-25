Subscribe

Former Windsor police chief Carlos Basurto finds strength, hope after harrowing battle with COVID-19

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 24, 2020, 6:45PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Carlos Basurto Jr. was cycling the West County Trail between Sebastopol and Forestville this week when he found a key trail exit closed. He could see his connecting point to the road home, tantalizingly close. But the path was blocked. He’d have to retrace his tire prints, adding another couple miles to the ride.

“A year ago, I would have been screaming, hollering: ‘Are you kidding me?!’” Basurto said, sitting at a picnic bench this week in Michael A. Hall Park, a stone’s throw from his home in Windsor. “Anytime I do anything now, I’m grateful that I’m doing it.”

A year can change a lot. Especially when you begin it as a refugee, plunge into a near-death experience and a long, arduous climb back to health, and finish it all with a subdued holiday celebration like nothing in memory — “our COVID Christmas,” as Basurto calls it, referring to a day that also happens to be his 52nd birthday.

As 2020 limps away, leaving a mixture of dread and hope in its toxic path — spiraling rates of coronavirus transmission in Sonoma County and beyond, but also the arrival of a vaccine that feels like a life raft — perhaps no one feels the pull of these disparate feelings more than Carlos Basurto and his family. They are happy, and relieved, and more determined than ever. They are also eager to leave some of the memories of 2020 behind.

“How can you not come out of this stronger?” Basurto asked, his wife Carmen seated next to him.

Certainly, their faith has been tested. The Basurtos began the year in a hotel room, waiting for their house to be repaired from smoke damage caused by the Kincade fire, which had crept to perhaps a half-mile of their property. They wound up spending 100 days displaced.

Things had returned to normal by mid-March when Carlos and Carmen left for a vacation in New Orleans. Soon they would be a party of 10, heading out on a cruise ship. But first Carlos and his wife would have a few days alone, just their second vacation together since both had retired. Carmen had worked in human resources for Sonoma County Superior Court for 24 years. Carlos had been in local law enforcement for 31, including a stint of nearly three years as the Windsor police chief.

But Carlos’ appetite and energy disappeared on March 13. Two days later, he and Carmen cut short the vacation and flew home with their adult children, Carlos III and Cristina. It was sinking in that Carlos Jr. might have the novel coronavirus that was making national headlines, but still didn’t seem real to most people. Only four Sonoma County residents had been diagnosed with COVID at the time, the first of in a wave of more than 17,000 confirmed cases that would wash over the county over the next nine months.

Late on the night of March 16, a nurse checked Carlos Jr. into Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. By then, he had a fever of 102 degrees. Still, he figured he’d be at Sutter a few hours for observation.

“I’ll give you a call when I’m ready,” he remembers telling Carmen.

Instead, he would remain in the hospital’s intensive care unit for 21 days, including six days on a ventilator.

Carlos Jr. remembers almost nothing from his induced coma. And waking did not signal a rapid recovery. Basurto has chronic asthma, and the virus had badly weakened his breathing. On his second day of hazy consciousness, he heard voices saying, “They’re going to lose their father.” He feared they were talking about him, and felt bad enough to believe it. So Basurto came to terms with his death, asking God through tears to take care of his family when he was gone.

Unable to speak past the tubes that night, hands bound at his side so he wouldn’t tear at the equipment in his sleep, all Basurto could do was pray. It took a strange turn, though. Basurto was raised a devout Catholic, but he had never said the rosary. He hardly knew the words. But in that dark hour, it was the rosary that came to him and strengthened him as he repeated it over and over.

Prepared for the end, he beckoned an RN with his fingers. Basurto couldn’t talk, so the nurse gave him a pad to write on. Basurto penned the words, “Are you letting me die now?” The nurse assured him that wasn’t going to happen, that everyone at Sutter was doing all they could to keep him going. His message convinced Basurto he could survive.

The next morning brought more worry, though, as Basurto learned his wife and children also had tested positive. Nine of the 10 people on the New Orleans trip would be confirmed cases, in fact, and the family figures the 10th received a false negative.

COVID hit Carmen hard, too, especially in the lungs. “It’s like you ran 50 miles and been up 24 hours,” she said.

Even Carlos III and Crissy, both in their 20s, were quite ill.

When doctors finally removed Carlos Jr.’s breathing tube, Carmen texted to ask him if he wanted to join the nightly family prayer. To his surprise, it was his son who led the devotion. Carlos III had distanced himself from the faith at 19, after praying unsuccessfully for Carlos Sr.’s recovery from pancreatic cancer. Now he was reciting, of all the things, the rosary, though Carlos Jr. hadn’t told the family of his recent experience with the prayer.

Basurto lived to go home, of course, but his recovery was slow. He was too weak to climb the stairs to his bedroom, so the family installed a hospital bed in the living room. He barely got out of it for three weeks. The virus did something to his joints. Basurto’s knees and ankles throbbed with pain. He started popping Percocets, and would later have to wean himself from the painkiller.

He used a walker for six or seven weeks. The Basurtos didn’t own a wheelchair, so at one point they wheeled Dad around in an office chair, doing their best to prevent him from tipping over. Carlos III, who had been living on his own, moved in with the other three to help his father move around.

Carlos Jr. received in-home care for a month and a half from a nurse, physical therapist and occupational therapist. He started doing leg exercises at the beginning of June. A week later, he hopped on the spin bike and started slowly pedaling.

Basurto has been an avid cyclist for a decade. Before he caught the virus, he was in the habit of 50-mile rides he called the “Friday 50.” So getting back on his road bike was a milestone. Now he’s up to 30 miles.

Basurto is getting his weight where he wants it, too. He lost 26 pounds in the hospital, then gained 30 back. (“He likes his desserts at 10:00 at night with coffee,” Carmen said.) Since resuming his exercise regimen, he has taken off another 10 pounds.

The holiday will be a relatively muted affair for the Basurtos. They usually do Christmas Eve with Carmen’s family in Ukiah. She’s the oldest of eight siblings, making it a lively event. On Christmas Day, he and Carmen and their children spend the morning together, then gather with Carlos’ side of the family in the afternoon.

This year, except for short outdoor visits to grandparents, it will be only the four of them for Christmas, just as it was for Thanksgiving.

That feels like enough in 2020, though. The Basurtos know they have a lot to be grateful for, despite their trauma. In fact, gratitude has become a constant theme within the family.

It starts with the doctors and nurses who helped and inspired them through Carlos’ recovery, and extends to the friends and neighbors who have buoyed them since. Carlos said the family didn’t have to cook a meal while he was in the hospital. Carmen told one set of neighbors, Dan and Marie, she could use some cooking oil on their trip to Costco. They delivered boxes and boxes of groceries.

“We have a lot of friends that moved to Idaho, to Arizona. And we always thought we should do the same thing,” Carlos said. “But after this happened, we thought to ourselves, ‘You think we’d ever get this kind of support if we moved?’ Absolutely not, we wouldn’t.”

Basurto’s brush with serious illness, a strong man kept alive by the movement of a ventilator, has given him and his family new perspective, too. For one thing, they are committed to spreading the truth about COVID-19, that it is real and dangerous. It drives them crazy when they hear people griping about social distancing protocols, not considering the ripple effects an infection can have.

“Which of your loved ones would you not want around the table next year?’” is how Carmen put it.

Their experience with the virus has only strengthened their Catholic faith. Carmen firmly believes her husband’s recovery is a miracle, guided by Jesus. Carlos said he is more skeptical of modern miracles, but even he can’t frame this any other way.

On a personal level, 2020 has taught the Basurto family to prioritize what’s truly important. Carlos said he was working a shift or on call for literally the last 10-12 years of his policing career. When he retired in 2019, he was determined to get some rest. The following year, he told Carmen, he’d launch into projects. That would have been 2020. Now?

“When I get to it, I get to it,” Basurto said.

Carmen couldn’t agree more. “It makes you think that material things don’t matter,” she said, sitting across the table from the man she calls her best friend. “For us, our riches come from the love of our family, the love of neighbors, the love of the community.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

