Former Windsor police chief Carlos Basurto finds strength, hope after harrowing battle with COVID-19

Carlos Basurto Jr. was cycling the West County Trail between Sebastopol and Forestville this week when he found a key trail exit closed. He could see his connecting point to the road home, tantalizingly close. But the path was blocked. He’d have to retrace his tire prints, adding another couple miles to the ride.

“A year ago, I would have been screaming, hollering: ‘Are you kidding me?!’” Basurto said, sitting at a picnic bench this week in Michael A. Hall Park, a stone’s throw from his home in Windsor. “Anytime I do anything now, I’m grateful that I’m doing it.”

A year can change a lot. Especially when you begin it as a refugee, plunge into a near-death experience and a long, arduous climb back to health, and finish it all with a subdued holiday celebration like nothing in memory — “our COVID Christmas,” as Basurto calls it, referring to a day that also happens to be his 52nd birthday.

As 2020 limps away, leaving a mixture of dread and hope in its toxic path — spiraling rates of coronavirus transmission in Sonoma County and beyond, but also the arrival of a vaccine that feels like a life raft — perhaps no one feels the pull of these disparate feelings more than Carlos Basurto and his family. They are happy, and relieved, and more determined than ever. They are also eager to leave some of the memories of 2020 behind.

“How can you not come out of this stronger?” Basurto asked, his wife Carmen seated next to him.

Certainly, their faith has been tested. The Basurtos began the year in a hotel room, waiting for their house to be repaired from smoke damage caused by the Kincade fire, which had crept to perhaps a half-mile of their property. They wound up spending 100 days displaced.

Things had returned to normal by mid-March when Carlos and Carmen left for a vacation in New Orleans. Soon they would be a party of 10, heading out on a cruise ship. But first Carlos and his wife would have a few days alone, just their second vacation together since both had retired. Carmen had worked in human resources for Sonoma County Superior Court for 24 years. Carlos had been in local law enforcement for 31, including a stint of nearly three years as the Windsor police chief.

But Carlos’ appetite and energy disappeared on March 13. Two days later, he and Carmen cut short the vacation and flew home with their adult children, Carlos III and Cristina. It was sinking in that Carlos Jr. might have the novel coronavirus that was making national headlines, but still didn’t seem real to most people. Only four Sonoma County residents had been diagnosed with COVID at the time, the first of in a wave of more than 17,000 confirmed cases that would wash over the county over the next nine months.

Late on the night of March 16, a nurse checked Carlos Jr. into Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. By then, he had a fever of 102 degrees. Still, he figured he’d be at Sutter a few hours for observation.

“I’ll give you a call when I’m ready,” he remembers telling Carmen.

Instead, he would remain in the hospital’s intensive care unit for 21 days, including six days on a ventilator.

Carlos Jr. remembers almost nothing from his induced coma. And waking did not signal a rapid recovery. Basurto has chronic asthma, and the virus had badly weakened his breathing. On his second day of hazy consciousness, he heard voices saying, “They’re going to lose their father.” He feared they were talking about him, and felt bad enough to believe it. So Basurto came to terms with his death, asking God through tears to take care of his family when he was gone.

Unable to speak past the tubes that night, hands bound at his side so he wouldn’t tear at the equipment in his sleep, all Basurto could do was pray. It took a strange turn, though. Basurto was raised a devout Catholic, but he had never said the rosary. He hardly knew the words. But in that dark hour, it was the rosary that came to him and strengthened him as he repeated it over and over.

Prepared for the end, he beckoned an RN with his fingers. Basurto couldn’t talk, so the nurse gave him a pad to write on. Basurto penned the words, “Are you letting me die now?” The nurse assured him that wasn’t going to happen, that everyone at Sutter was doing all they could to keep him going. His message convinced Basurto he could survive.

The next morning brought more worry, though, as Basurto learned his wife and children also had tested positive. Nine of the 10 people on the New Orleans trip would be confirmed cases, in fact, and the family figures the 10th received a false negative.

COVID hit Carmen hard, too, especially in the lungs. “It’s like you ran 50 miles and been up 24 hours,” she said.