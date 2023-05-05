Formerly homeless Bay Area woman wins $5 million on Scratchers lottery ticket

Bay Area resident Lucia Forseth is having a good year.

Forseth, who was homeless as recently as six years ago, has scratched her way to becoming a multimillionaire after winning the grand prize of a 2023 Scratchers ticket, California Lottery officials said in a Wednesday news release.

Forseth won $5 million from the lucky ticket she bought at a Walmart Supercenter in the Contra Costa County city of Pittsburg while waiting for an oil change on her car, the news release said.

“I only bought one ticket,” she told lottery officials. “I closed my eyes and picked that one. Six years ago, I was homeless. This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million … I never thought it would happen to someone like me.”

According to the California Lottery, there are only five 2023 Scratchers tickets containing the $5 million top prize. The odds of winning the ticket’s top prize is approximately 1 in 3 million. Each ticket costs $20.

Forseth told officials she plans on buying a house and investing the rest of her newfound fortune. She also plans on keeping her privacy, and declined to speak to media.

"The California Lottery's sole mission is to raise additional funding for public education, and it’s only possible with our players' support,” said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson, in the release. “Hearing a success story like this showcases the positive impact our games have on winners and schools alike.”