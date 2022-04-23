Fort Bragg man, 75, arrested, held on $200K bail for suspicion of child sexual abuse

A Fort Bragg man was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of continuously sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl, according to law enforcement.

Steven Hyum Helm, 75, of Fort Bragg was arrested on suspicion of oral copulation of a child under 10 years old and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, according to a news release issued by Mendocino County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Luis M. Espinoza.

Deputies were made aware of the allegation and responded Thursday to a home in the 30000 block of Simpson Lane in Fort Bragg. They met with Helm and a witness to the incident. Detectives were called to further investigate the allegation.

Following multiple interviews probable cause was established that identified Helm as the person responsible for the alleged abuse, Espinoza wrote.

“Helm was believed to have continuous access to the child, who was known to him,” Espinoza said.

Helm was booked into the Mendocino County Jail, where he was held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Anyone with information related to Helm or the investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086 or the sheriff’s tip hotline at 707-234-2100.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.