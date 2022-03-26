Fort Bragg man arrested on domestic violence, weapons charges
A Fort Bragg man was arrested on suspicion of physically assaulting a woman and possessing a semi-automatic rifle, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
John William Bills, 62, was arrested and charged March 20 with felony domestic violence battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of a domestic violence protective order issued by the state of Washington, according to a news release issued Friday.
The unidentified woman, 56, had visible injuries consistent with physical assault when deputies were dispatched to do a welfare check at a home on Burrows Rand Road in Fort Bragg, according to the statement by Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy Ze Lima.
While authorities were there they were alerted to the presence of a semi-automatic rifle and seized the weapon.
Bills was booked into the Mendocino County Jail where he was to be held in lieu of $25,000 bail, Lima said.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: