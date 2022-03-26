Fort Bragg man arrested on domestic violence, weapons charges

A Fort Bragg man was arrested on suspicion of physically assaulting a woman and possessing a semi-automatic rifle, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

John William Bills, 62, was arrested and charged March 20 with felony domestic violence battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of a domestic violence protective order issued by the state of Washington, according to a news release issued Friday.

The unidentified woman, 56, had visible injuries consistent with physical assault when deputies were dispatched to do a welfare check at a home on Burrows Rand Road in Fort Bragg, according to the statement by Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy Ze Lima.

While authorities were there they were alerted to the presence of a semi-automatic rifle and seized the weapon.

Bills was booked into the Mendocino County Jail where he was to be held in lieu of $25,000 bail, Lima said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.