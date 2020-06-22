Subscribe

Fort Bragg man killed in Highway 101 crash

LORI CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 22, 2020, 2:17PM
Updated 17 hours ago

A 24-year-old Fort Bragg man died in a solo vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Highway 101 in Mendocino County, the CHP said.

James Gardner was driving a 1995 Toyota T100 north on 101 north of Reynolds Highway north of Willits about 4:20 a.m. when it went off the east side of the road, collided with an embankment and overturned.

Gardner was ejected and died at the scene.

The CHP was investigating this collision. It wasn’t known Monday if drugs or alcohol impairment was a factor.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine