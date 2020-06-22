Fort Bragg man killed in Highway 101 crash

A 24-year-old Fort Bragg man died in a solo vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Highway 101 in Mendocino County, the CHP said.

James Gardner was driving a 1995 Toyota T100 north on 101 north of Reynolds Highway north of Willits about 4:20 a.m. when it went off the east side of the road, collided with an embankment and overturned.

Gardner was ejected and died at the scene.

The CHP was investigating this collision. It wasn’t known Monday if drugs or alcohol impairment was a factor.