Fort Bragg man pleads guilty to abusing girlfriend

A Fort Bragg man accepted a plea agreement that could send him to prison for nearly two decades for beating and furnishing drugs to his underage girlfriend.

With trial set to begin next week, Francisco Javier Martinez-Rodriguez on Monday pleaded guilty to felonies including giving methamphetamine to a 17-year-old girl, intimidating a witness, multiple counts of assault with a knife and multiple counts of child abuse.

All of the incidents occurred in late 2019.

The guilty plea calls for Martinez-Rodriguez to spend 18 years in prison, with another eight months for a probation violation for an earlier auto theft.

Martinez Rodriguez was arrested on Dec. 3 in Fort Bragg after he and the teenage girl went to a local market and she sought help from the staff.

Officers found her hiding in the back of the store with store workers, police said at the time.

She “had serious trauma and bruising on and about her face,” police said. She also had fresh lacerations and minor stab wounds to different parts of her body.

The girl told police she had been assaulted by Martinez-Rodriguez multiple times over the course of two weeks while being held against her will. During that time, Martinez Rodriguez repeatedly stabbed her and forced her to cut herself as punishment, she told police.

Officers took Martinez-Rodriguez into custody without incident.

The girl was treated at a local hospital and released to her mother.

After completing the deal Monday, Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster praised the girl’s courage and the willingness of the store staff to help.

The girl “was in a bad place with a bad actor and she knew she had to escape from his influences if she was going to survive. Despite his threats of further harm, she tricked him into letting her go alone into the Purity Market where she then was able to find help,” Eyster said.

“To those Purity Market employees who could see that they had a beat-up and abused child standing before them asking for help, who then provided her refuge and called the police, thank you for getting involved and saving a young life,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.