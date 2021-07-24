Fort Bragg runner rescued after falling from trail, rescuers say

A Mendocino coast woman was found “in dire medical straits” in a Russian Gulch State Park creek bed Friday morning, and was flown to an out-of-county hospital in critical condition, rescuers said.

Joyce Smith, a 55-year-old Fort Bragg resident, had gone to Russian Gulch for a trail run Thursday morning, according to Mendocino County Search and Rescue, a volunteer operation.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a missing person early Friday morning, according to the department. Deputies located Smith’s vehicle parked on Caspar Little Lake Road at about 9:50 a.m. that day — nearly 24 hours after she had last been seen by acquaintances.

Search and Rescue deployed at about 1:30 p.m., organization Commander Jared Chaney said, dispatching two ground teams, an all-terrain vehicle team and two dog teams. Smith was located around 4:15 p.m., lying a creek bed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Search and Rescue collaborated with the Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department to carry Smith 1½ miles on a stretcher over difficult terrain. She was then airlifted to safety.

CalStar, California State Parks, Cal-Fire and the CHP also engaged in the search for the fallen runner.

If not for the three people who found her, Smith very well may have died, Chaney said in a statement.

