Forty and Eight Flea Market has been retired after 58 years of community flea markets and $600,000 in donations made to Santa Rosa nursing students.

Since 1964, the flea market was held at the Santa Rosa Veteran’s Memorial Building by Voiture 338, the Sonoma County chapter of the The Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses, more commonly known as The Forty and Eight and officially known as La Société des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux, an invitation-only honor society of U.S. veterans and service members.

Voiture 338 began the flea market as a way to fund a scholarship program for students in Santa Rosa Junior College’s nurse training program.

The flea market was held on five Sundays each year, beginning in spring. But it won’t return this year — the final market was in September.

Bob Safreno, secretary and treasurer of the local Forty and Eight chapter who has been a member for over 42 years, said the reason for the scholarships was “someone’s going to have to take care of us when we’re old.”

“We aged out, basically,” Safreno said about why the flea market ended. “We also couldn’t get younger people to come in and do what we were doing.”

Safreno said the flea markets were not much different than a neighborhood garage sale. Collectors, hobbyists or anyone with items to sell would arrive at the Veteran’s Memorial building at 4:30 a.m. to secure a spot in the market.

While the flea market didn’t start until 7 a.m., Safreno said many would start browsing early.

“We would get a couple of thousand people visiting and buying at our events,” Safreno said. “We probably had over 300 spaces, originally, but I eventually cut it down to 270 or so to make room for parking.”

The Forty and Eight was able to raise $600,000 over the course of 58 years for nursing students. Despite ending, the flea market will continue to provide scholarships for students until remaining funds are spent.

Rachael Cutcher, director of financial services at Santa Rosa Junior College, said the scholarship was for nursing students who were veterans or whose family member was a veteran, and would support selected students throughout the entire two-year program.

“They (the Forty and Eight) were always present at their graduations, they came to their pinning ceremonies so they were very involved,” Cutcher said. “The students would also come in and help out at the flea market so there was that something to really tie them together.”

Cutcher, who has spent 28 years with the junior college, said she can’t remember a time when the Forty and Eight members weren’t part of the college. Their presence will be greatly missed, she said.

“Part of a scholarship is knowing that someone really believes in you and given that they were always present for our students, they will really be missed,” she said.

Safreno said he’s going to miss seeing everyone, especially the dogs, who came to the flea market.

“We just wanted people to have a nice time and when some of the students came to help us out, we always had fun with them and they had a good time,” Safreno said.

