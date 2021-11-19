Forum addresses economic sustainability among local Latinos post-pandemic

The economic and financial sustainability of Sonoma County Latinos amid the coronavirus pandemic recovery, as well as local conversations about structural racism were the focus of Thursday’s annual State of the Latino forum, hosted by the Latino leadership group Los Cien.

“The shining veneer of our community is peeling and what is underneath is troubling,” said the group’s President Herman Hernandez, who started off the event, which is now in its eighth year.

He said recent happenings show that despite Sonoma County’s predominantly progressive politics, the local impact of past and present day racism needs to be addressed before long-term change can be achieved.

Hernandez delivered his message from the backroom of a Mary’s Pizza Shack, where Los Cien first convened more than a decade ago in an effort to increase the visibility and understanding of Latinos in the North Bay. The group’s membership has since grown to about 2,000 people.

Three speakers ― Sonoma County Board Chair Lynda Hopkins; U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, California’s first Latino senator; and University of Southern California Ethnic Studies professor Dr. Manuel Pastor― underscored how pivotal it was for Los Cien to be having this discussion now.

Sonoma County has already received half of a $96 million federal COVID-19 relief grant and is due to receive the remaining portion of that money next year, Hopkins said.

“The work you’re doing is timely and critical,” Padilla said in a recorded video that was played during Thursday’s forum. ”It will help improve access to health care, quality education and better paying jobs for Latino families, and that is good for everyone.”

Hopkins also acknowledged the recent loss of two Black Sonoma County leaders from the county’s government as proof that more must be done to overcome institutional racism in the region.

Last month, Sheba Person-Whitley, the executive director of Sonoma County’s Economic Development Board, cited a pattern of racial bias in her resignation letter announcing that she was taking a job with the federal government. In addition, Derrick Neal, who was set to takeover the county’s Department of Health Services, rescinded his acceptance of the job, saying he was concerned about the treatment of department heads of color.

“We as the Board of Supervisors have to acknowledge that anti-Black racism is at the heart of these losses,” Hopkins said, adding: “We’ve got to do better, Sonoma County.”

Sonoma County Department of Human Services Assistant Director Oscar Chavez, Thursday’s moderator, also gave attendees a preview of data from the upcoming 2021 Portrait of Sonoma County, which analyzes disparities among the county’s neighborhoods, as well as any inequities that are present along gender, ethnic and racial lines.

The creator of the report, Measure of America, has been working with county leaders, using health, education and income to calculate the American Human Development Index of specific census tracts and demographic groups. The index gauges a population’s well-being using a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 being the highest.

Chavez’s preview shared that the report found that while development scores for Asian, Latino and white Sonoma County residents are on the rise, they are on the decline for the region’s Black residents.

As in an earlier 2014 report, the Bennett Valley census tract continues to be the highest-scoring, the initial findings showed. The Roseland census tract, a community that has faced disinvestment for reasons including selective annexation and fewer investments in parks and schools, was the lowest scoring, Chavez said.

“It is important because it gives us a clear map of where preventable disparities exist in our community,” Chavez said.

The publish date for the report, an updated version of the 2014 one commissioned by the County of Sonoma, has been pushed back to January, Chavez added.

Thursday’s event included a presentation on Latino entrepreneurship trends in Sonoma County during the coronavirus pandemic from Dr. Marlene Orozco, a lead research analyst with the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative.

The trends were identified through data from the 2016 U.S.Census and a national survey conducted by the initiative of 15,000 white and Latino business owners this year, including nearly 100 entrepreneurs from Sonoma County. Of the local respondents, about half where white and half were Latino.

The data showed that 56% of local Latino entrepreneurs are immigrants and nearly a third had to temporarily close their business during the pandemic.

Just less than half, 46%, are female, which is up 4% from 2019, she said.

“Latinas are certainly gaining parity with their male counterparts,” Orozco said.

Orozco also unveiled the 2021 Latino Economic Scorecard, which showed that while Latinos in Sonoma County fare better than Latinos in California overall when looking at metrics related to education, income, homeownership and health insurance, they were far outpaced by white Sonoma County residents.

One of the biggest disparities was among adults over the age of 25 with bachelor’s degrees or higher levels of educational attainment. Only 15% of Latinos met that milestone in Sonoma County versus 40% of white residents.

The median household income for Latinos in Sonoma County was about $84,400, which was roughly $13,500 more than Latinos elsewhere in the state. In comparison, the median income for local white households was $96,600.

When looking at health insurance, all but 3% of Sonoma County’s white population had coverage while 14% of Latinos went without. Just over 68% of white adults owned homes while only 41% of Latinos did locally.

“There’s some important gaps there, bifurcated across race,” Orozco said.

