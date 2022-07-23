Foster, adoptive parents sought in Sonoma County as stays at children’s shelter can last hundreds of days

Mary Ann has never had a biological child, yet her north Sonoma County home is stocked with everything one might need to care for a baby.

The nursery that occupies her master bedroom is outfitted with a baby crib and a changing table, as well as diapers and piles of clothes suited for little bodies.

She is one of the 61 individuals and families who through Sonoma County’s Family, Youth and Children’s Services Division is able to foster local youth that are removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect.

Mary Ann, who asked The Press Democrat to not use her last name due to security concerns related to being a foster parent, said the job has given her great fulfillment in her retirement. She first became a foster parent nearly 11 years ago and has since cared for 26 foster babies.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Mary Ann, 75. “I’ve always loved kids but I’ve never been married or had (biological) kids. So here I am.”

Meg Easter Dawson, the program development manager for the Family, Youth and Children’s Services Division, said reforms enacted five years ago direct state child welfare agencies to prioritize placing foster children in homes like that of Mary Ann’s.

Called the Continuum of Care Reform, the changes were guided by the belief that children removed from their homes do better when they are cared for by other families, rather than being placed in group homes.

A shortage in the number and variety of families licensed to care for foster children means youth are staying at the Valley of the Moon Children’s Home, an around-the-clock emergency children’s shelter in east Santa Rosa, for long periods of times ― sometimes hundreds of days ― as they wait to be placed with a family that suits their needs, Easter Dawson said.

Under the state reforms, the children’s home is only intended to provide temporary housing, up to 10 days, Easter Dawson said.

“It’s not that (Valley of the Moon Children’s Home is) overflowing, it’s that kids are lingering here, kids with trauma who deserve to be at a home with a family,” Easter Dawson said.

The county is working with RaiseAChild, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that recruits people and couples to become foster and adoptive parents, to increase the number of those types of families in Sonoma County.

A $25,000 contract with the organization will fund events, a social media campaign and radio advertisements for the cause, Easter Dawson said.

Street light banners with information about becoming adoptive and foster parents went up in June at several locations throughout Santa Rosa, said Rich Valenza, the CEO and founder of RaiseAChild.

“If we are not successful in marketing to reach people, and make them aware of the needs in foster care, we are doing a great disservice to those kids who are waiting for safe and loving homes,” Valenza said.

Youth who are placed at the children’s home, on average, are there for much longer than 10 days, according to data provided by Easter Dawson.

For example, the average length of stay for the 30 youth that were housed there in December was 60 days. The child with the longest stay at that time was 13 years old and had been there for more than 400 days.

That average dipped to 15 days in December 2020, but had reached 84 days in December 2019, when 30 children were housed there, the data shows.

The average length of stay at the center in December 2018 was about a month.

Some of the circumstances that may make it difficult for a child to be placed in a foster home include not falling within the age or gender preferences of the available foster families or there being a lack of families who make a good cultural and linguistic fit, Easter Dawson said.

Of the 61 foster families working with the county’s children services division, only five speak Spanish, she added.

Other external factors, such as Sonoma County’s high cost of living and the cooling effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on foster family recruitment, may also be at play, Easter Dawson said.

“It’s not cheap to live in Sonoma County,” Easter Dawson said. “I think families are getting squeezed. When you bring a child into a home, you need to have space for them.”

