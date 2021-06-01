Foster care center set to open in Santa Rosa

A one-stop shop for Sonoma County foster families is opening in Santa Rosa Wednesday afternoon.

The resource and teen center will be in a 3,000-square-foot property at St. Luke Church on Mendocino Avenue, which donated the site.

It was developed by the Marin Foster Care Association and Sonoma County-based Our Village Closet, two foster care advocacy organizations.

“Foster parents are the foundation of a successful foster system and we want to provide these unsung heroes throughout the North Bay with all of the resources they need to thrive in this critical role,” Marin Foster Care Association Board President Ashley Hurd said in a statement.

The center will benefit more than 500 foster children and parents, which is about how many exist in Sonoma County, Hurd said Tuesday.

It will have a 1,500-square-foot retail shop with resources for foster families, including clothing, diapers, toys and books. There will also be a teen room for foster children to learn and socialize with each other.

The resource center is scheduled to be open 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Wednesday’s opening will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. followed by an open house until 5:30 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi