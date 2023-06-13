Founder of San Francisco sex-commune OneTaste surrenders in federal court

The founder of a San Francisco-based commune that promoted “orgasmic meditation” turned herself in at a New York City federal courthouse Tuesday morning a week after being indicted on forced labor charges.

Nicole Daedone, who served as the CEO of OneTaste until 2017, is accused of conspiracy that subjected the company’s employees and volunteers to economic, sexual, emotional and psychological abuse; surveillance; indoctrination; and intimidation, according to federal court records.

OneTaste’s former head of sales, Rachel Cherwitz, was also indicted June 6 on the charges. Cherwitz, who lives in Philo, Mendocino County, was released on $100,000 bail after appearing in a federal court in San Francisco last week. She is scheduled to appear in federal court in New York City next week.

Daedone appeared in court in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, where her attorney entered a not guilty plea.

Her attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Federal prosecutors are seeking “substantial bond secured by property with an equity value of approximately $1 million” because she is considered a flight risk, according to a letter filed in court Tuesday by Eastern District U.S. Attorney Breon Peace detailing requested conditions for release.

The letter states that “OneTaste was best known for offering “hands-on classes on ‘orgasmic meditation’ (’OM’), a partnered practice typically involving the methodical stroking of a woman’s genitals for a period of fifteen minutes. OneTaste generated revenue by providing courses, coaching and events related to OM and other wellness practices, in exchange for a fee. Many OneTaste members lived in residential warehouses where they participated in OM courses and experimented sexually.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has accused Daedone and Cherwitz of promoting a “philosophy and ethos” centered on the worship of “orgasm,” with Daedone playing a key role. After securing OneTaste members’ allegiance, Daedone and Cherwitz engaged in abusive employment practices, including failing to pay OneTaste members wages they had been promised.

“Cherwitz, Daedone, and other leaders in the OneTaste community demanded absolute commitment to Daedone, including by exalting Daedone’s teachings and ideology,” Peace said in the letter.

Federal prosecutors said Daedone and Cherwitz targeted prospective members who had suffered prior trauma, claiming that OneTaste’s courses and teachings could heal past sexual trauma and dysfunction.

“If the members could not afford the courses — which ranged from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars each — Cherwitz, together with others, induced the OneTaste members to incur debt, and at times directly assisted the OneTaste members in opening new credit cards, to pay for them,” Peace said in the letter.

Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, also sought travel restrictions for Daedone, as well as forbidding contact with Cherwitz and “known co-conspirators, known potential witnesses, or any known alleged victims of the offenses charged in the Indictment.”

