Four arrested in connection with Montgomery High School burglary

Santa Rosa police arrested four people, including two minors, in connection with a burglary at Montgomery High School, the agency said in a news release.

School staff alerted police Sunday that several items had been stolen from the school’s digital arts lab. After reviewing security camera footage, officers learned that four people had entered the building four days earlier, on April 4, and taken several pieces of equipment and electronics, police said.

Using the security camera images, officers and detectives worked with school staff to identify the people involved in the burglary, police said. They then secured three warrants for addresses in Sebastopol and Bennett Valley, according to the new release.

Detectives with the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Property Crimes Investigations and Narcotics Investigations Teams served the warrants Tuesday, the release said. During the searches, detectives recovered most of the stolen property, police said.

Two male juveniles were arrested on suspicion of burglary, police said. Their names were not made public because of their age.

Police also arrested Robert Lee Eddie Scott III, 18, of Santa Rosa. He was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of a burglary charge.

On Wednesday, police located the fourth person they were searching for in connection with the burglary. While arresting the woman, identified as Rhianna Oliver, 18, of Santa Rosa, detectives also found the majority of the remaining property stolen from Montgomery High School, the news release said.

Oliver also was booked at the jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and possession of stolen property, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Rosa police through the agency’s online Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

