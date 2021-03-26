Four highly contagious coronavirus variants discovered in Mendocino County

Four highly contagious variants of the coronavirus have been detected in Mendocino County, raising “significant concern” among local public health officials over the possibility of a surge in new infections.

The variants include two West Coast strains, B.1.4.7 and B.1.4.9, as well as two U.S. variants in the B.1.2 category. The West Coast variants are thought to be 20% more transmissible than the current dominant virus strain and somewhat more resistant to antibody treatments, according to Mendocino County officials.

The strains were identified after the county sent human virus testing samples to a state laboratory in early February for normal surveillance testing to identify new coronavirus variants. The state alerted local officials on Wednesday about the confirmation of the COVID-19 strains.

In other troubling news about dangerous variants in the region, Santa Clara County officials on Friday reported the first Bay Area case of the highly contagious Brazil variant, which has shown it can reinfect people who have already had other strains of the virus.

Early this month, Sonoma County officials announced one resident was found to have contracted another highly contagious coronavirus variant, one from the U.K. A homegrown California variant, B.1429, also has been detected in Marin and Lake counties, but not in Sonoma.

Meanwhile, Dr. Andy Coren, Mendocino County’s public health officer, said that four people each had contracted one of the four different variants. The county has likely started contract tracing efforts to determine the individuals’ travel history and potential exposure to others, Coren said, but he could not provide any specific details.

The newly identified strains are a troubling sign for the county, even as new virus cases remain relatively low and its vaccine rollout continues to make steady progress.

Coren said the discovery underscores the need for everyone ― even those that are vaccinated ― to wear masks, avoid gatherings and maintain social distance to prevent the strains from fueling yet another wave of the pandemic disease.

“My worry is that people won’t do the kind of things that are necessary (to stop transmission) and the things that we know work,” the local health officer said. “We just need to keep that up. ... The more that we have infections, the more chance we have for other new variants to emerge.”

Over the past week, the county averaged just 4.5 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, compared to over 40 new cases per 100,000 residents when the pandemic was at it its peak in the county in January, according to state data.

As of Friday, nearly 45,000 vaccine doses had been administered in Mendocino County, according to the Los Angeles Times’ vaccine tracker. On a per capita basis, the county ranks No. 7 out of 58 counties for doses given, according to the tracker. Sonoma County ranks No. 6 for its almost 269,000 inoculations.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian