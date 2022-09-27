Four injured in Highway 121 head-on crash near Sonoma

Four people were injured in a head-on crash that shut down Highway 121 south of Sonoma for about 30 minutes Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash just north of Circle Bar Ranch Road was reported to the CHP office in Napa around 4:40 a.m.

Victor Nacariobamaca, a 32-year-old Richmond man, was driving north on Highway 121 with two passengers, a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, in a 2006 Honda Accord, when “for unknown reasons” he crossed over into the southbound lane and hit an oncoming 2012 Honda Accord driven by a 37-year-old Santa Rosa woman, CHP said.

Nacariobamaca and his female passenger suffered major injuries and were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa for treatment. His male passenger and the driver of the 2012 Accord were also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

Nacariobamaca suffered “possible life-threatening” injuries in the crash and has been unable to speak with investigators, according to Officer Jaret Paulson, a CHP spokesman.

All lanes were reopen around 6 a.m.

