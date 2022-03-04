Four injured in crash involving Sonoma County Transit bus on River Road
Four people, including a baby, were hospitalized after a crash involving a Sonoma County Transit bus and two vehicles on River Road east of Olivet Road early Friday, according to authorities.
The crash, which occurred around 6:18 a.m. near Martinelli Vineyards & Winery, injured the driver of a Subaru Outback and an 18-month-old baby inside, an occupant of a Chevrolet Suburban and someone on the bus, said California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte.
The Chevrolet was stopped in the eastbound lane of River Road, attempting to turn left into a driveway, when the Subaru crashed into the rear of Chevrolet, deRutte said.
The impact caused the Subaru to pivot into the the westbound lane, directly in front of a Sonoma County Transit bus. The bus crashed into the left rear of the Subaru.
The bus continued off of the roadway, down an embankment and overturned on its side, deRutte said.
All lanes are open on River Road but the overturned bus is still there while CHP works with Sonoma County Transit to make plans to tow it, deRutte said.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com.
Alana Minkler
Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
