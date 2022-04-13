Four men charged in connection with Bay Area armed robberies, including one of film crew

OAKLAND — Four men have been arrested on multiple robbery charges across the Bay Area, including a robbery of a Canadian film crew in San Francisco, according to authorities.

The four were charged with four counts of second-degree robbery, a felony, for incidents that occurred in Alameda and San Francisco counties on Mar. 25 and Mar. 28, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. One of the men was also charged with two counts of felony possession of a firearm with a prior conviction and another was charged with felony possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, authorities said. Both of those men had felony convictions from Alameda County. One was on parole during his arrest and the other was on felony probation.

A third man was charged with felony possession of a large-capacity magazine and felony possession of a machine gun, officials said. The fourth man, who served as the getaway driver during the robbery of the film crew in San Francisco, was charged with three counts of felony second-degree robbery and has a pending case in San Francisco.

An armed robbery occurred in Oakland Mar. 28 and the victim tracked the items that were taken, the agency said. Oakland police found the suspect vehicle and took one of the men in custody. During the investigation, police determined that the three men also robbed a Canadian film crew in San Francisco’s Twin Peaks neighborhood at about 5:15 p.m. March 25. The incident was caught on video by a bystander and circulated online. The stolen items were taken to Oakland after the robbery and some were recovered.

The men were charged across counties, in agreement with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the agency said. All four people have been arraigned.