Four men were killed after a speeding Mercedes-Benz hit a tree Wednesday night in Granite Bay, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the area of East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way, according to Officer Dave Martinez, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Auburn office.

A white Mercedes C-class sedan traveling on East Roseville Parkway veered off the roadway at a high rate of speed and crashed “head-on” into a tree, Martinez said, before hitting a second tree and coming to rest. The car then burst into flames, he said.

All four occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, Martinez said.

The CHP in a news release described the driver as a 61-year-old Roseville man. The three passengers were all Granite Bay men, ages 45, 53 and 65. Identification will be handled by the Placer County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation, and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, Martinez said.