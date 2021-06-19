Four people injured in two separate shootings in downtown San Jose

SAN JOSE — Three men and one woman were shot in two incidents separated by just a few blocks and about three hours from each other early Saturday morning in downtown San Jose, according to the city's police department.

Officers were first called to the 300 block of South First Street, near the California Theatre, about 12 a.m. There they found two men and one woman with injuries that were not life-threatening. There are no known suspects or motives at this time.

Then at about 2:45 a.m. officers were called to a shooting at Post and Market streets. There they found an adult man with injuries that were not life-threatening. There are also no known motives or suspects so far in that shooting, the department said.