Four people killed in Half Moon Bay shooting

HALF MOON BAY – Four people were shot and killed Monday off Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 p.m. at Mountain Mushroom at 12761 San Mateo Road.

One victim was found in one location near Highway 92 and another three were located nearby, a law enforcement official said. Despite the number of victims involved, the situation did not appear to involve an active shooter, the same official said.

Moments ago authorities taking a person into custody at location in Half Moon Bay where shootings occurred. A local lawmaker says 4 people are dead in the city.

The shooting prompted closures on Highway 92. In a social media post, the Pacifica Police Department said coastal traffic was being directed through the city.

The mass shooting follows one Saturday in Monterey Park that left 11 people dead.

“First Monterey Park and now Half Moon Bay. Enough is enough. How many more must die?” San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said in a statement. “Although the details are sparse, one thing is true. The victims died from guns. My heart breaks for the families.”

Canepa said the county has pledged $2 million over the next two years to launch a gun violence prevention program. The program, he added, aims to improve public safety by “boosting efforts to remove guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and other people prohibited from firearm possession.”

