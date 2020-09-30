4 small earthquakes shake Calaveras Reservoir near Milpitas

Four small earthquakes ranging from magnitude 1.3 to 3.3 rattled Milpitas on Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. No damage or injuries were reported.

The quakes were centered at the northern point of the Calaveras Reservoir in Alameda County, about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from the city.

The first temblor, magnitude 2.7, struck at 8:16 a.m., followed by a 3.0 jolt and a 1.3 shaker. The largest quake, at 9:02 a.m., might have awakened late risers.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was felt in the area on Sunday.

------

