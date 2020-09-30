Subscribe

4 small earthquakes shake Calaveras Reservoir near Milpitas

MIKE MOFFITT
SFGATE
September 30, 2020, 8:52AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Four small earthquakes ranging from magnitude 1.3 to 3.3 rattled Milpitas on Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. No damage or injuries were reported.

The quakes were centered at the northern point of the Calaveras Reservoir in Alameda County, about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from the city.

The first temblor, magnitude 2.7, struck at 8:16 a.m., followed by a 3.0 jolt and a 1.3 shaker. The largest quake, at 9:02 a.m., might have awakened late risers.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was felt in the area on Sunday.

------

Mike Moffitt is an SFGATE Reporter. Email: moffitt@sfgate.com. Twitter: @Mike_at_SFGate

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine