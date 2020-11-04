Four state lawmakers representing Sonoma County reelected
Four Democratic state lawmakers who represent parts of Sonoma County were reelected Tuesday night as familiar names outpolled newcomers.
Assemblyman Jim Wood of Santa Rosa had 77% of the vote in initial returns Tuesday, well ahead of Republican challenger Charlotte Svolos of Crescent City with 23% in the 2nd Assembly District.
Wood, seeking his fourth term, is a former Healdsburg city councilman and mayor who was elected to the Legislature in 2014 representing a district that extends from Oakmont to the Oregon border.
A dentist, he chairs the Assembly Health Committee and has pushed numerous health-related measures as well as wildfire legislation.
State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, who ran unopposed in the March primary, had 78% Tuesday night against Republican businessman Carlos Santamaria, with 22% as a write-in candidate.
“I’m grateful to the voters of Sonoma County for recognizing my record in the Legislature,” said Dodd, who is seeking a second term representing the 3rd Senate District.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said, citing wildfires, insurance and police reform as issues next year.
Assemblyman Marc Levine of San Rafael had 62% of the vote, well ahead of challenger Veronica Jacobi, a fellow Democrat, with 38%.
Jacobi, a former Santa Rosa city councilwoman, lost a challenge to state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, in 2018.
Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry had 76% of the vote, ahead of Republican challenger Matthew Nelson with 24% in the 4th Assembly District.
