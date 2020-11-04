Subscribe

Four state lawmakers representing Sonoma County reelected

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 3, 2020, 9:11PM
Four Democratic state lawmakers who represent parts of Sonoma County were reelected Tuesday night as familiar names outpolled newcomers.

Assemblyman Jim Wood of Santa Rosa had 77% of the vote in initial returns Tuesday, well ahead of Republican challenger Charlotte Svolos of Crescent City with 23% in the 2nd Assembly District.

Wood, seeking his fourth term, is a former Healdsburg city councilman and mayor who was elected to the Legislature in 2014 representing a district that extends from Oakmont to the Oregon border.

A dentist, he chairs the Assembly Health Committee and has pushed numerous health-related measures as well as wildfire legislation.

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, who ran unopposed in the March primary, had 78% Tuesday night against Republican businessman Carlos Santamaria, with 22% as a write-in candidate.

“I’m grateful to the voters of Sonoma County for recognizing my record in the Legislature,” said Dodd, who is seeking a second term representing the 3rd Senate District.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said, citing wildfires, insurance and police reform as issues next year.

Assemblyman Marc Levine of San Rafael had 62% of the vote, well ahead of challenger Veronica Jacobi, a fellow Democrat, with 38%.

Jacobi, a former Santa Rosa city councilwoman, lost a challenge to state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, in 2018.

Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry had 76% of the vote, ahead of Republican challenger Matthew Nelson with 24% in the 4th Assembly District.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.

