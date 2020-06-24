Four suburban California counties behind spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Four suburban Southern California counties are primarily responsible for a dangerous rise in California's coronavirus hospitalizations, according to a Los Angeles Times data analysis. The four counties have seen significant upticks in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in recent weeks.

Increases in Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties have contributed to an overall rise in hospitalizations recorded statewide that began after Memorial Day, just as officials were rapidly reopening the economy.

The causes for the spikes is not fully known, but some health officials are blaming social gatherings. A barbecue at a mobile home park in Oxnard recently resulted in 19 people testing positive for the virus, and authorities are now monitoring an additional 40 people who are close contacts of those who are infected.

Ventura County health officials have urged residents to enjoy reopened restaurants, which are governed by strict safety and social distancing rules, rather than having parties and other private events.

"It's like we're cheating on our diet, and angry or baffled that we can't lose weight," said Dr. Robert Levin, the Ventura County health officer, on Tuesday. "There's all those times that we're not cheating. But [in] the few times we do, all that effort is for naught. So what is the price we pay? Where are we headed? More cases of COVID-19. More people hospitalized. More people in our ICUs. More people dead."

While L.A. County saw an average of 62 fewer hospitalized patients daily for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 between the week of Memorial Day and last week, Riverside County saw an increase of 85 patients; San Bernardino, 70; Ventura, 33; and Orange, 32, according to The Times' analysis.

In Ventura County, there was a daily average of 85 people hospitalized with illnesses related to COVID-19 last week; four weeks ago, it was 52.

During the week of May 25, California recorded a new low in weekly coronavirus hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, with an average daily count of 4,385 patients. Last week, that number climbed to 4,603 — an increase of 218 patients.

The eight-county San Joaquin Valley is also an area of concern, recording 160 additional patients over the same period, as is Santa Barbara County, with 25 more patients.

And there are other signs of trouble in the state: Orange County recently recorded its deadliest week in the pandemic, with 48 deaths reported in the seven-day period that ended Sunday. The county has seen three consecutive weeks in which the death toll has been higher than the previous week's.

The Bay Area's third most populous county, Contra Costa County, saw its weekly death toll shoot up to 18 last week, its worst since the week of April 13, when nine people were reported to have died.

The pandemic also continues to ravage rural counties, which are critical for the nation's food supply.

Imperial County recorded 21 deaths last week, its highest weekly death toll, and more than double the previous week's fatality number of 10. Kings County, where severe coronavirus outbreak occurred at a meatpacking plant, recorded 10 deaths among its residents last week, more than doubling its previous cumulative death toll.

San Quentin State Prison in Marin County is now the site of an outbreak that has infected 365 people — more than all of the residents of Santa Cruz County who have been diagnosed with the virus.

The outbreak occurred after 121 inmates were transferred from the California Institution for Men in Chino.

"The fact that 121 men were transferred to San Quentin from Chino without being tested is stunning," state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said in a statement.

There also are troubling signs that hospitalizations may be starting to rise again in both L.A. County and Northern California's most populous county, centered in Silicon Valley.

L.A. County on June 13 logged its lowest daily coronavirus hospitalization numbers since April — 1,768 for patients with confirmed or suspected infections — following weeks of consecutive declines. But by Monday, there were 2,090 hospitalized, an 18% increase.

Some of that rise might be caused by more widespread testing. But officials say the jump in the number of cases is also caused by greater transmission of the disease in recent weeks, in part caused by the wider reopening of the economy and increased gatherings, whether they be social or a result of political protests.

"The numbers do tell us that we're seeing an increase in community transmission," L.A. County's public health director, Barbara Ferrer, said this week. Nearly two weeks ago, only 5.8% of coronavirus tests were coming back positive over the previous week in L.A. County. But on Monday, that number had risen to 8.4%.