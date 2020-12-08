Subscribe

Highway 101 lanes reopen after four-vehicle crash in south Santa Rosa

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 8, 2020, 9:51AM

All lanes have reopened on northbound Highway 101 after a collision involving four vehicles clogged traffic south of Todd Road Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers cleared and reopened one of the two lanes that the vehicles were blocking, but the left lane remained blocked about 45 minutes after the 8:15 a.m. crash. By 9:30 a.m., all lanes were open again.

A Redcom dispatcher said that an ambulance on standby had been cleared, indicating that no one was seriously injured in the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

