Highway 101 lanes reopen after four-vehicle crash in south Santa Rosa

All lanes have reopened on northbound Highway 101 after a collision involving four vehicles clogged traffic south of Todd Road Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers cleared and reopened one of the two lanes that the vehicles were blocking, but the left lane remained blocked about 45 minutes after the 8:15 a.m. crash. By 9:30 a.m., all lanes were open again.

A Redcom dispatcher said that an ambulance on standby had been cleared, indicating that no one was seriously injured in the crash.

