Fourth of July revelers crowd Sonoma County beaches, Russian River

With inland temperatures in the 90s and the waters of Russian River and the Pacific Ocean beyond offering cooling refreshment to all comers, folks from around the region flocked to Sonoma County beaches Saturday like they might any other holiday weekend.

Except this was no usual July Fourth, coming in the midst of a pandemic with cases of coronavirus rising alarmingly week by week.

So great was concern about Californians gathering during this most sensitive time in the COVID-19 pandemic that Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday surprised even state park staff by announcing that beach parking lots along much of the coast, including Sonoma County’s, would be closed for the three-day weekend to discourage visitorship.

But the crowds came anyway, filling Highway 1 along the coast, swarming River Road and river beaches, and generally showing up in numbers that belied any hesitation about going out.

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman, who is also chairman of the local recreation and park district, noted that Monte Rio Beach and the surrounding streets were as crowded as they would be if the traditional boat parade, water curtain and fireworks display were planned as usual.

“But we have nothing, and our beach is jammed,” Baxman said.

Yet public officials said the deluge was manageable, a steady flow of humanity that required some guidance — primarily where illegal parking was concerned — but which by late afternoon had not proved so overwhelming as to require drastic measures.

“It was a Fourth of July weekend, with 90 degree weather, and it was incredibly busy,” said David Robinson, Sonoma County Regional Parks park manager. “But it wasn’t over the top. I think some people did decide to stay home, and we thank them for that.”

Parks and, especially, beaches have been a point of contention throughout the pandemic, pitting officials’ interest in keeping people away from one another to curb transmission of the virus and the public’s refusal to be denied.

When the parking lots for coastal beaches were closed entirely, thousands of people went anyway, or tried to go, pushing aside orange plastic cones and tape that cordoned off turnouts and parking lots or leaving their cars at the edge of the highway or in neighborhoods.

Newsom’s closure of vehicle access to the expansive beaches of the Sonoma Coast over the three-day weekend led to fears cars would once again clog inappropriate areas, as well as overwhelm the few county beaches that remained open along a roughly 55-mile stretch of coastline. Such options included popular Doran and Westside parks in Bodega Bay, as well as nearby Pinnacle Gulch and Shorttail Gulch trails, and Stillwater Cove and Gualala Point regional parks farther north.

But Deputy Parks Director Melanie Parker said the gate at Doran never even had to be closed to incoming visitors, though the park remained full all day. And she said reports from staff were that many people kept to their groups.

“It was kind of like a typical summer day out there,” she said.

Elsewhere on the coast, locals reported a steady flow of traffic north and south, as well as people parking in Carmet and Serena del Mar neighborhoods, but none of the stopped traffic that has happened at other times.

“It’s not as bad as some holidays in the past,” said Bodega Bay veterinarian Michael Trapani, a resident of Carmet.

But Trapani said he remained irritated by the degree to which his neighborhood would be used as a parking lot by day-trippers who, if the prior experience was any indication, would likely leave behind a lot of trash and maybe even human waste.

“Somebody from far away made a policy decision and created this problem for us and then did nothing to mitigate it,” he said. “Although that’s kind of the story of Bodega Bay, isn’t it?”

Most of the traffic was focused on the Russian River, however, and particularly on the lower reaches, with the greatest concentration in the Forestville area, where the county has three beaches within a short distance of one another: Sunset, Steelhead, and Mother’s Beach, or the Forestville Access Beach.

Robinson said his park staff spent time there Saturday citing for parking violations, issuing 50 administrative citations in support of CHP and Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies working the area.

“We upped our staff for the weekend and they did a fantastic job dealing with numerous issues, and really, it was just a constant stream of visitors that wanted access to the river. And the river was the main focal point, I think.”

The Mother’s Beach area, which has a portable toilet and a parking lot accommodating fewer than 20 vehicles, has proved to be a particular sore point for neighbors, though the entire area is subject to extremes of illegal parking, as beachgoers jam into any spot along the roadway they can find, whether marked “no parking” or not.

Many residents of River Drive, which runs near Mother’s Beach, choose to leave on holiday weekends or lock themselves inside.

Bill McKinley, who stayed home, said he blamed the county’s decision to turn a neighborhood beach into a public park for the neighborhood’s misery.

Then this weekend the governor “closed the beaches on the ocean, but they didn’t do anything in the river area,” he said.

One Martinelli Road resident was beside herself Saturday seeing the vast number of cars parked up her road, while tour buses blocked River Road unloading passengers without facial coverings who stood in the traffic lane blowing up floaties. “Somebody’s going to get hurt,” she said.

“We try to do the right thing,” said the woman, a nearly 30-year resident who declined to give her name. “I don’t let my own kids go down the river. Nobody knows who the carriers are. You could be the one and you make people really sick.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.