Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says COVID-19 vaccine saved his life after being in ICU

Fox Business and Fox News host Neil Cavuto returned to the anchor chair after a weeks-long absence, explaining he was hospitalized with "COVID pneumonia."

"It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch-and-go." he said Monday on the show “Coast to Coast.”

Cavuto has been supportive of vaccines, in contrast to some of his colleagues, with top-ranked prime time host Tucker Carlson repeatedly questioning the efficacy of shots and U.S. vaccine mandates. Cavuto, who said he's immunocompromised after previously having cancer and is now enduring multiple sclerosis, credited vaccines for saving his life.

"Doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn't be here," he told viewers. He said that "no, the vaccine did not cause" his illness, dubbing it the "grassy knoll theory."

The journalist, who first tested positive for COVID-19 last year, said his latest bout was "scary."

"I'm talking Ponderosa suddenly out of the prime rib in the middle of the buffet line scary," he said.