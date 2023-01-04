Frank James pleads guilty to terrorism in Brooklyn subway attack

NEW YORK — Charged with shooting 10 people last April in one of the worst attacks in recent years on the New York subway, Frank R. James shuffled slowly into federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, escorted by three federal marshals.

James, 63, calmly put on a pair of glasses, reviewed a folder of documents and in a clear, calm, resolute voice began pleading guilty to an indictment charging him with a firearms offense and 10 counts of terrorist attack — one for each of the people struck in the subway shooting.

“Guilty,” James stated repeatedly, prompted each time by Judge William F. Kuntz asking in a distinctive baritone how he wanted to plead.

Breon S. Peace, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement that the relatively speedy resolution of the case would be a deterrent.

“James’ crimes of violence have been met with swift justice,” he said. “This guilty plea is an important step towards holding James fully accountable and helping the victims of the defendant’s violence and our great city heal.”

James faces a possible life sentence, but the judge said he would consider a shorter term, at which point a disagreement emerged between the prosecutors and the defense as to the proper calculation of James’ estimated sentencing guidelines.

Prosecutors’ estimate was between roughly 32 and 37 years in prison if James fully accepted responsibility for his crime. It was 40 years to life without such acceptance.

But James’ defense attorneys, arguing that the guidelines should be roughly half that, called the prosecutors’ guidelines unjust.

In a statement after the court appearance, James’ lawyers, Mia Eisner-Grynberg and Amanda David, noted that he had “has accepted responsibility for his crimes since he turned himself in to law enforcement.”

They said that the prosecutors’ sentencing request proves that “even a sentence that would vastly exceed Mr. James’ natural life is not enough for them.”