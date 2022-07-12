Free airplane rides for youth at Sonoma Skypark

Future pilots take flight – the Sonoma Skypark is offering free airplane rides to local youth the second Sunday of each month.

EAA Chapter 1268 at Sonoma Skypark Airport will next be giving free airplane rides to Sonoma Valley kids ages 8 through 17 years on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at Sonoma Skypark, 21870 Eighth St. E.

Sonoma Skypark Airport Chapter 1268 of the Experimental Aircraft Association has been giving free airplane rides to young Sonoma Valley residents since the early 1990s on every second Sunday of the month, weather permitting. The rides are offered through the national Experimental Aircraft Association Young Eagles program, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the program this year. The flights are offered by volunteer pilots who belong to the EAA, an international nonprofit aviation organization based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with chapters located in all 50 states and internationally around the world.

There is no cost to the young people or the families, but the Young Eagle will need a parent or guardian with them to sign the permission slip. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the rides are given from then until 11:30. There is a short ground school offered before the ride by one of Chapter 1268’s volunteers.

“The Young Eagles program was created to introduce more young people to the joy and wonder of flying, with the hope that some Young Eagles will go on to become pilots and fly for fun or as a career,” according to an announcement from the Young Eagles program.

Sonoma Skypark is located at 21870 Eighth St. E. For more information about the Young Eagles and other programs offered to the community, visit sonomaskypark.com.