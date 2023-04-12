Hundreds of people are expected to head to Sonoma State University’s campus Saturday for a free, bilingual event featuring workshops and resources centered on prospective Latino college students – and their families.

“I want (attendees) to get a sense of inspiration and motivation that they can do this and that there’s people in their corner,” said Serina Cabrera, an SSU senior majoring in applied statistics, who is coordinating much of Saturday’s event, the Latino Family Educational Summit.

The summit is designed to reach family members of all ages and will include school-, life- and mental wellness-themed workshops in both English and Spanish for middle school students, high school students, and their parents. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Elementary-aged children will partake in NAKland, a carnival held during the workshops and hosted by members of Nu Alpha Kappa, an on-campus Latino-based fraternity.

After the workshops conclude, a resource fair with educational and climate-related booths will be hosted by Latino Leaders on Climate Change.

The organization is a collaborative of representatives from various groups that seek to elevate “Latinx voices ... to co-create … local solutions to climate change,” said Lupe Navarro, resource fair organizer and member of Latino Leaders on Climate Change.

She’s also a community engagement manager for Sonoma County Regional Parks, one of the event’s community partners.

“All funds collected through this resource fair are going towards scholarships for future undergrad students of Sonoma State University,” Navarro said.

Cabrera, who is the first in her family to go straight to a university after high school, is being mentored by Magali Telles, the vice president of Youth IMPACT at the Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin.

Telles and Navarro were part of the original group of sorority sisters at SSU that started the Latino Family Educational Summit in 2008.

As students who navigated the college application process on their own, they saw the need to provide resources to not only students, but to Spanish-speaking families, many who had never been to a college campus before or thought they needed an “invitation” to visit campus, Telles said.

“It was important for us to show them the dorms, the cafeteria. It was important for us to talk to them about the health... and also the security that's available on campus,” Telles said. “We wanted them to understand that if the youth went to college, all of their major needs will be met one way or another.”

Student volunteers, primarily from the sorority and from SSU, will be at the event to talk to parents and students about their personal college experiences. It also functions to show that involvement in a sorority or fraternity can be positive and is more than the partying that parents often see in movies, Cabrera said.

“Parents actually want to talk to current college Latino students about their personal process of going to college, so I wanted to dispel those myths,” Telles said.

The event will be hosted by Lambda Theta Nu Sorority, Inc. as part of the sorority’s national requirement that each chapter host a Latino youth leadership conference on their school’s campus, said Cabrera, who is also the SSU chapter’s president.

10,000 Degrees, a California-based non-profit that supports higher education equity for low-income students, will provide free transportation across Sonoma County. Funds from a $15,000 SSU grant will pay for buses to transport participants from Marin County, Cabrera said.

If you go What: Latino Family Educational Summit When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Where: Grand Ballroom, Sonoma State University, 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park Information: lfesummit@gmail.com. Families interested in attending can register here.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.