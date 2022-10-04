Free bus rides in Sonoma County for California Clean Air Day

Several public transportation agencies in Sonoma County are offering free rides all day Wednesday in honor of the fifth annual California Clean Air Day.

Local agencies participating include Sonoma County Transit, Petaluma Transit and Santa Rosa CityBus.

California Clean Air Day is a project of the Coalition for Clean Air, California’s only statewide organization working exclusively on air quality issues.

The effort is a way to encourage Californians to create new habits that improve air quality, according to the Clean Air Day website.

The coalition is also encouraging Californians to take their Clean Air Pledge and promise to make steps toward improving air quality.

For more information about the day and other activities around the state, go to bit.ly/3C5fkDD.