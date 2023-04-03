Get rid of unwanted electronics or recycle a mattress during a free spring cleaning event this Friday through Sunday at the Sonoma Community Center.

Electronic waste — like broken computers, tablets, TVs, printers, DVD players, monitors and radios — can be filled with toxic material including arsenic, lead and cadmium, which is dangerous to the ecosystem when it leaches into landfills.

From Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., anyone can come down to make sure those unwanted items are recycled safely by Zero Waste Sonoma. No appointment is necessary, just head to the community center at 276 E. Napa St.

On Saturday only, the center will accept clean, dry, unwanted mattresses for free. The event is limited only to mattresses of any size, including futons and box springs, all of which can be recycled. Attendees are limited to four per vehicle, and no other furniture or dump items will be accepted.

Go to zerowastesonoma.gov/e-waste-disposal for more information.