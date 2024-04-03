Free nursing assistant program in Sonoma County targets crucial health care shortage

The second session, which runs from April 8 to June 24 is full and the third session has a waiting list. For more information about future training, visit Fox Home Health.

The training prepares students for the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program exam, a state requirement to work as a certified nursing assistant in California.

The program consists 330-hour of entry-level training, including 120 of classroom instruction, 132 clinical training, 66 hours of professional development and 12 hours of mock review.

Healthcare Career Pathway is a program of Empowered Aging, an East Bay ombudsman and senior advocacy program. It offered locally via a partnership with Fox Home Health in Santa Rosa.

Erika Rojas Romero of San Pablo hesitated a few months ago when she heard about a new training program in Santa Rosa that would help her become a certified nursing assistant.

The commute was long and the 21-year-old East Bay resident said she’d likely have trouble getting up early enough to make classes. What’s more, having struggled in high school, Rojas said she wasn’t “a school person.”

On Tuesday, Rojas was among 12 people who graduated in the inaugural class of the free program, receiving not only a certificate of completion but also a certificate of recognition from California Senate President Mike McGuire.

The state-funded initiative, called Healthcare Career Pathway, is aimed at addressing significant staffing shortages among nursing assistants at long-term care facilities, one of the most in-demand health care fields.

The workforce was sharply diminished during the pandemic, which struck especially hard at skilled nursing and residential care homes for the elderly. Staff shortages often forced employees to work even if they were sick, and in multiple locations.

To alleviate the shortage, Healthcare Career Pathway throws myriad resources at students, including free tuition for the three-month program and other education support.

“All the resources are there to be successful,” said program graduate Shawna Beutler of Windsor. “They have it set up so you have the support you need.”

During Tuesday’s ceremony, Beutler often welled up with emotion. She plans to pursue a career in nursing.

Doti Zotigh, director of Healthcare Career Pathway, said the program is different from other training programs in that it is wholly centered on the student.

Aside from free tuition, the program offers free supplies and equipment, as well as food and transportation support, direct connections with employers, job placement assistance, child care assistance and professional development.

The assistance is offered knowing those needs are some of the biggest barriers to job training and continuing career education, said Zotigh.

“We know that’s who they are — they come with a story,” she said.

The program is part of an East Bay ombudsman agency called Empowered Aging, which received a $5 million grant from the state Department of Health Care Access and Information to duplicate it in counties statewide.

Zotigh, who works for Empowered Aging, said the program is based on the success of a pilot program launched in 2019 in Contra Costa County. The $5 million grant will help fund training programs in up to six counties for a period of one to three years.

In Sonoma County, Empowered Aging partnered with Fox Home Health, JobLink and Senior Advocacy Services, which runs the Sonoma County’s long-term care ombudsman program. Fox Home Health hosts and staffs the training program.

Zotigh said the cost of the program is about $300,000 a year, with the goal of training three student cohorts during that period.

Joe Hardeman, Fox Home Health director of operations, said students were at first leery of the program and often asked, “Are you sure it’s free?”

Lisa Lopez, a registered nurse at Fox Home Health who also is director of the training program, said nursing assistant training teaches basic patient care.

Lopez, who is an instructor, said the training includes extensive instruction on accurately measuring and recording vital signs, such as pulse rate, temperature, respiration rate and blood pressure. It also includes how to give people baths, how to dress them, walk them and help them do exercise.

The nation’s aging population has put a great deal of stress on the existing health care workforce, said Crista Barnett Nelson, the Sonoma County long-term care ombudsman and executive director of Senior Advocacy Services.

“There is not enough care, everything is related to staffing,” she said, adding that removing obstacles for prospective trainees is crucial.

Before the partnership, Fox Home Health had a nursing assistant training program that averaged three graduates in its first five cohorts. With the new program, interest has skyrocketed.

Hardeman said the next group, about 20 students, begins training on Monday. A third session starts July, and it already has a waiting list.

Outside of the state initiative, the cost of nursing assistant programs ranges from $1,000 to $3,000 for a short four-to-six week class that provides the minimum number of training hours, Zotigh said.

That kind of investment is a heavy lift in Sonoma County, where rent and the overall high cost of living can soak up available income. The average salary for a certified nursing assistant in Sonoma County is about $46,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Cheryl Fox, CEO of Fox Home Health, said the per-student cost of the new training program, with all the support provided, comes to about $4,500 — all of it covered under the state funding. She said a big part of the program is helping students build self esteem and hope for a brighter economic future.

“When some people do this class, that’s as far as they’re going to go,” she said. “My dream is that they’re going to fall in love with health care and this is going to be a starting point.”

That’s how Rojas, the San Pablo graduate, sees it. She said she wants to become a registered nurse.

“I’m glad I challenged myself to do it,” she said of the training program. “I’m capable of doing it, of pushing myself. I think I need to stop doubting myself.”

