Anyone interested is invited to come down to the newly built Sonoma Valley High School aquatics complex at no cost on Monday, Feb. 20. Take a dip or check out the facilities this Presidents Day, the first in a series of free Community Days offered by the city and Sonoma Splash.

The pool will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., with locker rooms and showers available for guests. Lifeguards will be on duty, and adults must accompany children under 14 to participate; no reservation is required.

“We’re grateful the city of Sonoma has brought us on as a recreation partner and look forward to the positive impact their funding will have on Sonoma Splash and the community at large,” said Paul Favaro, board president of Sonoma Splash, the nonprofit overseeing programming at the new pools. “Their support enables our mission to increase access to the aquatic facility through scholarships, affordable programming, and free Community Days like the ones we have lined up from now through the summer. This is the first of what we hope are many offerings that the entire community can come out and enjoy.”

As part of a three-year partnership with the city, Sonoma Splash is awarded $25,000 annually to host programs designed to increase access to water recreation through more affordable and inclusive offerings. Additional free Community Days are set for:

● April 16, for Sonoma Splash’s half birthday

● May 20, which is National Learn to Swim Day

● June 24, for Swim-a-Lap Day

● July 11, honoring National Swimming Pool Day

“Swimming is such an important life skill and an excellent form of low-impact exercise that people of all ages should have the opportunity to enjoy,” said Sonoma Mayor Sandra Lowe. “The city of Sonoma is proud to support Sonoma Splash and to help make this amazing community resource more affordable and accessible to the public. I encourage everyone to take the plunge and check out the aquatic center at one of the upcoming free Community Days.”

For more information on the Community Day events and how to participate, contact Hannah Martin at hannahm@sonomasplash.com. For more information on Sonoma Splash programs and pool hours, visit sonomasplash.com.