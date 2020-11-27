Free Thanksgiving meal in Santa Rosa gives holiday recognition to struggling residents

As William Woodard surveyed the tables and chairs arranged in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square on Thanksgiving Day, with food and drink piled in one area and cold-weather clothing in another, he saw more than things. He saw a message.

“It says that we’re not forgotten,” Woodard said about the bustle of volunteers serving food, dispensing squirts of hand sanitizer and distributing clothes to homeless people gathered. “They make us feel loved and appreciated.”

“They” were a cadre of volunteers organized by groups including Sonoma County Acts of Kindness, Squeaky Wheel Bicycle Coalition and Mask Sonoma, among others.

Heather Jackson, a founding member of Acts of Kindness, said the groups came together to make sure that community members who lack stable housing also could find a moment of respite and celebration on a Thanksgiving holiday that lacked its usual level of outreach.

“We want to show them some love,” Jackson said. “We wanted them to feel special today.”

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the traditional Great Thanksgiving Banquet, hosted annually by the Redwood Gospel Mission for over two decades. With that event canceled, other groups tried to fill the gap in outreach to ensure as many Sonoma County residents as possible could participate in America’s holiday to mark gratitude.

For the volunteers with Sonoma County Acts of Kindness, handing out the Thanksgiving meals provided by Sonoma Food Runners wasn’t a far departure from their daily routines. The group provides ongoing support to homeless residents across the county, Jackson said, including daily meal drops and handing out socks, masks and other supplies.

Agencies beyond the ones present in downtown Santa Rosa Thursday have sounded the alarm on increasing need locally for food as the effects of the pandemic continue to squeeze the economy. Redwood Empire Food Bank, for example, is seeking monetary and food donations, as well as volunteers to help with distribution heading into the next few months.

Tracy Page, who has also helped with Acts of Kindness outreach, said the colder weather will increase the need for coats, jackets sleeping bags and tents for shelter. By the time he arrived at the holiday meal giveaway just before 3 p.m., volunteers had run out of sleeping bags and tents to distribute.

“I know almost all the people here,” Page said. “I’m always happy to see them getting what they need.”

But others talked about the ongoing effects of encampment sweeps, including last week’s clearing of a camp on private property near the SMART tracks just north of College Avenue in Santa Rosa. When Damon Walker, who was removed from that encampment, began recounting the last two weeks, tears filled his eyes and spilled over.

“We’re asking the community to bear with us,” Walker said. “It’s already a struggle.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.