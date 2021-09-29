Free water saving kits available at event in Sonoma, Marin counties

Looking for more ways to conserve water during the statewide drought?

Free water saving kits will be distributed during a “Drought Drop By” event Oct. 9 at several locations in Sonoma and Marin counties, according to a news release from the Sonoma County Water Agency.

The kits include a bucket to capture water, WaterSense labeled low-flow showerhead, shower timer, WaterSense labeled low-flow faucet aerator, toilet dye test tablets and self-closing garden hose nozzle.

Kits will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

Youth Community Park (1701 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa)

Colgan Creek Park ( 2036 Bedford St., Santa Rosa)

Sonoma Valley High School (20000 Broadway, Sonoma)

Valley of the Moon Water District Corporation Yard (19039 Bay St., Sonoma)

North Marin Water District Office (999 Rush Creek Place, Novato)

Residents are asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, remain in their cars and wear a mask during the event. Those who walk or ride their bicycle to any of the sites should social distance and stay 6 feet away from others.

Both Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino are at historically low levels after two years of below average rainfall. The Russian River is so low that Ludwigia, or water primrose, has covered stagnant water, and low levels of blue-green algae has been detected in some parts of the watershed.

For more information about the event, visit bit.ly/2Wo7cNE.