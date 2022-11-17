Free weekend parking returning to downtown Santa Rosa garages

Holiday shopping in downtown Santa Rosa just got a little bit merrier as the city launches a free weekend parking program beginning with Small Business Saturday.

The city’s annual offer encourages local shoppers to park for free each Saturday and Sunday, between Thanksgiving weekend through New Year’s Day, at its five downtown garages.

Downtown Santa Rosa parking map. The five downtown garages, highlighted in pink, are free to park each weekend between Small Business Saturday and New Year’s Day. (City of Santa Rosa)

The garages — located at 555 First St., 625 Third St., 735 Fifth St., 521 Seventh St. and 97 D St. — are all adjacent to downtown Santa Rosa shops, restaurants, the city’s Skating on the Square synthetic ice rink and events like the Local Roots Market, happening Dec. 4, 11 and 18 at Old Courthouse Square.

After years of approving the program each holiday season, the Santa Rosa City Council last year made the free weekend parking a permanent fixture of the city’s offerings.

On weekdays, the garages offer an hour of free parking, and meters and public lots are free after 6 p.m. Meters are also free all day every Sunday throughout the year.

For more information, go to srcity.org/2591/Downtown-Parking.