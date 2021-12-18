Brrr! Freeze warning issued for the North Bay, temps may reach 20s

Inland regions of the North Bay will be among the chilliest parts of the Bay Area this weekend because of a cold front that may force temperatures as low as the high 20s.

Saturday morning is expected to be the coldest time. Temperatures are expected to go up slightly Sunday morning, but still will be in the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s still noteworthy to folks that we could get to freezing for a couple hours in the morning,” said Roger Gass a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Typically the coldest temperatures are generally right before sunrise,”

Low temperatures will be about five to 10 degrees below average and may dip into the 30s and 40s across other parts of the Bay Area.

The only area with worse conditions than Sonoma County will be eastern Monterey and San Benito counties, where temperatures may fall to the mid-20s.

Homeless populations, outdoor pets and sensitive plants will be the most vulnerable this weekend, and weather service officials urge precautions.

There are nearly 3,000 homeless people in Sonoma County and about two-thirds of them are unsheltered, said Jennielynn Holmes, head of homelessness services for Catholic Charities in Santa Rosa.

That group tends to have higher mortality rates during weather conditions like this weekend’s cold front, which is “always a great concern for us,” Holmes said.

“It’s a challenge to people when they’re living unsheltered,” she said.

Area homeless may dial 211to find the nearest shelters, and anyone interested in assisting Catholic Charities with outreach and donations may visit srcharities.org.

Weather officials add a secondary side effect could be the development of black ice on roads covered in water.

Roads should be dry following this week’s storms, which dropped nearly 5 inches of rain on Santa Rosa.

Forecasters, however, say area residents should avoid any activities that may drench streets, like watering lawns.

Temperatures are expected to rebound Monday just in time for another dose of rain.

Precipitation is expected to be widespread, but it shouldn’t be as heavy as what the region got earlier this week when an atmospheric river developed.

“This system we’re anticipating to bring in rain next week isn’t associated with an atmospheric river,” Gass said. “It’ll come in waves. It could be off and on through Christmas.”

