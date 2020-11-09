Freeze warning set for Sonoma County into early Tuesday

Sonoma County saw its coldest temperatures of the fall early Monday morning, and it’s set to be even colder overnight, with a freeze warning in effect for the county and other parts of the Bay Area.

“We are setting up for a lot of areas to see 25 to 30-degree temperatures,” said Brayden Murdock, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “Going into Wednesday, we should start to see an uptick in temperatures.”

The Sonoma County airport recorded a low of 28 degrees early Monday morning, with other temperatures in the mid and lower 20s reported at sensors in other parts of the county, which was under a frost warning starting Sunday.

“That even reached what we would consider a hard freeze for plants,” Murdock said. During frigid evenings, he said, it’s important for residents to keep pets and livestock sheltered and warm, while ensuring outdoor plumbing and sprinkler systems are prepared to withstand the cold.

The icy temperatures follow a weekend during which Sonoma County anticipated its first measurable rain in months, though the storm largely missed the area, dropping more of its moisture in the South Bay.

“You guys weren’t exactly the bull’s eye,” he said. “A lot of that rain pushed more towards the Monterey Bay.”

Sensors at the Sonoma County airport picked up trace amounts of rain on Friday and Sunday, Murdock said, with no more than a hundredth of an inch recorded daily throughout the weekend.

After the cold snap this week, the chance of rain could return by Thursday and extend through the weekend, Murdock said.

