After a weekend storm that brought snow to parts of the North Bay, the region will see dry conditions and consistently colder temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The expected low temperatures prompted the weather service to issue a freeze warning for the North Bay valleys from 1 to 9 a.m. Tuesday. The low temperature in Petaluma is expected to be 29, in Santa Rosa the low is expected to be 30, according to Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Frost is likely for inland areas tonight with a freeze in the North Bay valleys. Remember to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes from the cold! #cawx pic.twitter.com/IS2onIvTrR — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 12, 2022

Much of Sonoma County will see lows ranging from the upper 20s to the lower 30s every morning until Sunday, said Dalton Behringer, another weather service meteorologist.

The coastal mountain ranges and higher terrain will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

“Looking forward through the rest of the week, the mornings are going to be cold,” Behringer said.

The highs across the North Bay this week will be around the mid-50s, with the mountain ranges seeing temperatures in the high 40s to low 50s.

The colder temperatures follow a three-day storm that brought about 1.25 to 2 inches of rain to the North Bay valleys and 2 to 4 inches to the coastal ranges.

Santa Rosa received about .55 inches Sunday from scattered showers, bringing rainfall totals from the storm up to 1.53 inches. Venado, about 10 miles west of Healdsburg, received about 4.46 inches since Friday.

As other areas were getting rain, Mount Saint Helena in Napa County was getting a fresh dusting of snow.

More than 50 people were stuck in the collecting flakes for about three hours Sunday night on Highway 29 as a diesel truck blocked their path, said California Highway Patrol Office Jaret Paulson.

The truck had not been able to complete a turn on the curvy road in the mountains and ended up stuck at about 10 p.m., backing up traffic and prompting CHP to close the road.

Caltrans sent a few snowplow vehicles and cleared the road enough so the truck could be towed. The road was reopened by about 1 a.m., by which time it had stopped snowing, Paulson said.

Snow in Napa County! Slow down & buckle up. pic.twitter.com/vgcktmNziQ — CHP Napa Area (@CHP_Napa) December 12, 2022

There are no measuring sites in the area, so there are no specific snowfall numbers recorded, said the weather service’s Gass, but based on pictures, he believes the area received up to an inch of snow.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.